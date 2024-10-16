PERMA FAIR Health & Pharmacy Launches to Combat Rising Employer Costs





CAMDEN, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conner Strong & Buckelew, one of the country’s largest and most respected insurance brokerage, risk management and employee benefits consulting firms, announces the launch of PERMA FAIR Health and Pharmacy [PERMA FAIR], an independent affiliate committed to delivering cost-effective healthcare and pharmacy solutions to employers nationwide.

PERMA FAIR helps businesses lower costs, broaden coverage and improve care through a strategic indexed reimbursement model that helps eliminate unnecessary fees and streamline claims processing and payments. By negotiating directly with providers, PERMA FAIR ensures access to care at fair prices, without the need for referrals or out-of-network restrictions or penalties. The company’s proprietary claims review process focuses on improving efficiencies, eliminating overpayments and providing accurate and timely payments to providers.

Self-funded businesses partnering with PERMA FAIR could save up to 25% on healthcare costs versus traditional models. Employers can explore their savings potential via the company’s online cost calculator.

“Historically, businesses facing mounting healthcare costs are left with two choices: spend more or cut coverage. Neither is good for the business or the health and morale of employees,” said Joe DiBella, Chairman of PERMA FAIR. “We are proud to be able to provide a solution that empowers businesses to tailor custom provider networks and prioritize quality of care, outcomes and equitable healthcare provider reimbursement”.

Rooted in the legacy of PERMA, a trailblazer in municipal joint insurance funds for nearly 40 years, PERMA FAIR draws upon decades of experience in risk management services and claims program oversight. Notably, PERMA has saved taxpayers over $4 billion to date, a testament to its proven track record.

“As a veteran of this industry, I’m thrilled about the launch of PERMA FAIR and the opportunity to usher in a new era of healthcare innovation that will help businesses enhance their employee benefits programs and control costs,” said PERMA FAIR President William Green. “The growth opportunities are unparalleled, and as we continue to navigate volatile economic conditions, the need for a fair solution will remain of utmost importance.”

In addition to cost-saving healthcare and pharmacy benefits solutions, PERMA FAIR clients can expect a full spectrum of services, including stop loss coverage sourcing and a member advocacy team to answer questions, provide care navigation support and assist with dispute resolution.

Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, PERMA FAIR is a privately held company committed to helping businesses find healthcare cost containment solutions. PERMA FAIR’s expertise encompasses health and pharmacy insurance, self-funded health plans, plan design, stop loss insurance, reference-based pricing, member advocacy, medical benefits and human resource and claims support. With a commitment to fairness, transparency and innovation, PERMA FAIR is partnering with businesses and providers nationwide to redefine the healthcare landscape and enhance the healthcare experience for employers and employees. The company’s solutions are primarily distributed through employer and plan sponsor benefits consultants and brokers. PERMA FAIR is an affiliate of Conner Strong & Buckelew, one of America’s largest and most respected insurance brokerages, risk management and employee benefits consulting firms. For more information about PERMA FAIR, visit www.permafair.com.

