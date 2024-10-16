16 OCTOBER 2024

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R, Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that Ranjan Ramparia, non-executive director and audit Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust plc with effect from 16 October 2024.

There are no additional disclosures required to be made in accordance with UKLR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

