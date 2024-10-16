New York, USA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Clinical Laboratory Service Market to Cross ~USD 400 Billion Mark by 2030 | DelveInsight

The increasing demand for clinical laboratory services is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, lifestyle-related conditions like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Additionally, expanding initiatives and partnerships among global market players to deliver diagnostic services are significant factors contributing to this demand during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight’s Clinical Laboratory Service Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading clinical laboratory service companies’ market shares, challenges, clinical laboratory service market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market clinical laboratory service companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Clinical Laboratory Service Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global clinical laboratory service market during the forecast period.

In the test type segment of the clinical laboratory services market, the oncology category had a significant revenue share in the clinical laboratory services market in 2023.

Notable clinical laboratory service companies such as Illumina Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Charles River Laboratories, OPKO Health, Myriad Genetics Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Cerba Healthcare, Sonic Healthcare Limited, SYNLAB International GmbH, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, A.P Moller Holding, Enzo Clinical Labs, H.U. Group Holdings Inc., Genova Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Seimens Healthineers, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Clinisys Laboratory Solutions, and several others, are currently operating in the clinical laboratory service market.

and several others, are currently operating in the clinical laboratory service market. In June 2024, Quest Diagnostics , the leader in diagnostic information services, announced that it completed the acquisition of PathAI Diagnostics from PathAI, to accelerate the adoption of AI and digital pathology to improve the diagnosis of cancer and other diseases.

, the leader in diagnostic information services, announced that it completed the acquisition of PathAI Diagnostics from PathAI, to accelerate the adoption of AI and digital pathology to improve the diagnosis of cancer and other diseases. In November 2023, Agilus Diagnostics launched an advanced laboratory spread over 2,000 square feet in Assam having multiple laboratory divisions including hematology, biochemistry, clinical pathology, serology, and microbiology; having access to Agilus’s extensive test menu comprising 3,000+ tests with preventive healthcare packages.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the clinical laboratory service market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Clinical Laboratory Service Market Report

Clinical Laboratory Service Overview

Clinical laboratory services play a crucial role in modern healthcare, providing essential diagnostic information that aids in patient care. These services encompass a wide range of tests performed on various biological specimens, including blood, urine, tissue, and other bodily fluids. Clinical laboratories utilize advanced technologies and techniques to analyze samples and generate accurate results, which help healthcare providers diagnose diseases, monitor health status, and guide treatment decisions. From routine blood tests to complex genetic analyses, clinical laboratory services support the early detection of conditions such as infections, chronic diseases, and genetic disorders, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

The efficiency and accuracy of clinical laboratory services are vital to the overall healthcare system. Laboratories are typically staffed by highly trained professionals, including medical technologists and technicians, who ensure that testing protocols meet rigorous quality standards. Continuous advancements in laboratory technology, such as automation and molecular diagnostics, enhance the speed and reliability of test results. Moreover, many clinical laboratories are now integrating informatics solutions to streamline data management, improve communication between providers, and facilitate timely reporting of results. As healthcare continues to evolve, clinical laboratory services will remain a cornerstone of effective diagnosis and treatment, driving innovations in patient care and public health.





Clinical Laboratory Service Market Insights

In 2023, North America eold the largest share of the clinical laboratory services market compared to other regions. Key drivers for market growth in this area include the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, an increasing number of cancer cases, and a robust healthcare infrastructure that offers high-quality medical services. Additionally, the growing population of elderly patients, along with a higher prevalence of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, coupled with advanced healthcare facilities in the region, is expected to further enhance the clinical laboratory service market in North America.

Given the significant patient population and the availability of top-tier medical facilities, there is anticipated to be a growing preference for clinical laboratory services for diagnostic and treatment needs. As a result, these factors are expected to contribute to the expansion of the clinical laboratory services market in North America from 2024 to 2030.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the clinical laboratory service market, get a snapshot of the Clinical Laboratory Service Market Outlook

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Dynamics

The clinical laboratory service market is experiencing dynamic changes driven by technological advancements, evolving healthcare needs, and an increased focus on personalized medicine. As the demand for accurate and timely diagnostics grows, laboratories are adopting new technologies, such as automation and artificial intelligence, to enhance efficiency and accuracy in testing. These innovations not only streamline operations but also improve the turnaround time for results, which is crucial in clinical decision-making processes. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies facilitates the development of more complex tests that can cater to specific patient needs, thereby promoting personalized healthcare.

Furthermore, the global shift towards preventive care is significantly influencing the clinical laboratory service market. With an increasing emphasis on early disease detection and management, there is a rising demand for laboratory tests that support preventive health measures. This trend is underscored by government initiatives aimed at enhancing screening programs for chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic conditions. As healthcare systems worldwide seek to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall healthcare costs, laboratories play a pivotal role in enabling proactive health management through timely diagnostics.

Regulatory changes and reimbursement policies also shape the clinical laboratory service landscape. Laboratories are adapting to the evolving regulatory environment, which includes stricter quality control measures and compliance requirements. The shift towards value-based care is prompting laboratories to demonstrate the clinical utility and cost-effectiveness of their services. This necessitates the provision of evidence-based data to support reimbursement claims, compelling laboratories to invest in data management and analytics capabilities to effectively track and report outcomes.

The competitive landscape of the clinical laboratory service market is intensifying as both traditional laboratories and new entrants vie for market share. Mergers and acquisitions among established players are becoming more common as they seek to expand their service offerings and geographic reach. At the same time, innovative startups are emerging, leveraging technology to provide niche testing services or enhanced laboratory solutions. This competition not only drives innovation but also encourages laboratories to adopt patient-centric approaches, improving service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Get a sneak peek at the clinical laboratory service market dynamics @ Clinical Laboratory Service Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Clinical Laboratory Service Market CAGR ~6% Clinical Laboratory Service Market Size by 2034 USD 400 Billion Key Clinical Laboratory Service Companies Illumina Inc., Fresenius Medical Care, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Charles River Laboratories, OPKO Health, Myriad Genetics Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Cerba Healthcare, Sonic Healthcare Limited, SYNLAB International GmbH, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, A.P Moller Holding, Enzo Clinical Labs, H.U. Group Holdings Inc., Genova Diagnostics, Qiagen N.V., Seimens Healthineers, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Clinisys Laboratory Solutions, and others

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Assessment

Clinical Laboratory Service Market Segmentation Clinical Laboratory Service Market Segmentation By Test Type: Clinical Chemistry, Oncology, Microbiology, Immunology, Genetics, and Others Clinical Laboratory Service Market Segmentation By Service Provider: Hospital Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, Research Laboratories, and Others Clinical Laboratory Service Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the clinical laboratory service market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Clinical Laboratory Service Companies

Table of Contents

1 Clinical Laboratory Service Market Report Introduction 2 Clinical Laboratory Service Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Clinical Laboratory Service Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Clinical Laboratory Service Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Clinical Laboratory Service Market Layout 8 Clinical Laboratory Service Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the clinical laboratory service market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Clinical Laboratory Service Market Trends

Related Reports

Obesity Pipeline

Obesity Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key obesity companies, including 180 Life Sciences, 9 meters, Aardvark Therapeutics, Adocia, Agentix, AgeX Therapeutics, Altimmune, Amgen, Antag Therapeutics, Aphaia Pharma, Aptorum Group, AstraZeneca, Bukwang Pharmaceutical, Caliway Biopharmaceutics Co Ltd, Can Fite Biopharma, Carmot Therapeutics, Inc., Cellivery Therapeutics Inc, CinFina Pharma, Clayton Biotech, Click Therapeutics, Corbus Pharma, DiscoveryBiomed Inc, Dong-A ST, Dongkook Pharmaceuticals, Eccogene, Elevian, Eli Lilly and Company, Empros Pharma, Enterin Inc., EraCal Therapeutics AG, ERX Pharmaceuticals, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Eternygen GmbH, Eurofarma, Gannex Pharma, Glaceum, Gmax Biopharm, GPER G-1 Development Group, LLC, Gubra Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, Jenrin Discovery, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical, Kallyope, Kintai Therapeutics, Kriya Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, MakScientific, Nano Precision Medical, NeonMind Biosciences, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, NuSirt Biopharma, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory Inc, Pfizer, Raziel Therapeutics, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Shionogi, SHIONOGI & Co., Ltd., Sigrid Therapeutics, SJT Molecular Research SL, Structure Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Techfields Pharma, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Tonix Pharmaceuticals, UGISense AG, Versanis Bio, Viking Therapeutics, YSOPIA Bioscience, Yuhan, Zealand Pharma, among others.

Obesity Market

Obesity Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market share of the individual therapies, and key obesity companies, including Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Company, CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Carmot Therapeutics, MedImmune, Boehringer Ingelheim, Raziel Therapeutics, Pfizer, Sciwind Biosciences, Empros Pharma, Amgen, Epitomee Medical, ERX Pharmaceuticals, Altimmune, Saniona, YSOPIA Bioscience, Innovent Biologics, Glaceum, Shionogi, Aardvark Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, Novartis, among others.

Diabetes Pipeline

Diabetes Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key diabetes companies, including Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Janssen Biotech, Zealand Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Elevian, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, ImCyse, Novo Nordisk, Enthera, Precigen, Inc., Japan Tobacco, Avotres, AstraZeneca, Landos Biopharma, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, REMD Biotherapeutics, Inc., Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Diamyd Medical, NextCell Pharma, ViaCyte, Op-T LLC, Dompé Farmaceutici S.p.A, ILTOO Pharma, Throne Biotechnologies, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Jaguar Gene Therapy, SQZ Biotechnologies, Genprex, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Biora Therapeutics, Genprex, Inc., among others.

Type 2 Diabetes Market

Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 2 diabetes companies, including Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Novartis, among others.

Type 1 Diabetes Market

Type 1 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key type 1 diabetes companies, including Histogen, Novo Nordisk, Prevention Bio, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.