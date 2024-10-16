PKS Investments, a Subsidiary of Binah Capital Group, Recognized as One of Albany's Best Places to Work

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) (“Binah” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, PKS Investments (“PKS”), has been recognized as one of Albany's Best Places to Work for by the Albany Business Review. This prestigious award places PKS Investments among the top large companies (100+ employees) in the Albany area for employee satisfaction and workplace culture.



The Best Places to Work annual award program, now in its 21st year, is based on employee feedback collected through surveys conducted by Quantum Workplace. Companies are selected based on their ability to create an exceptional work environment that fosters employee engagement and satisfaction.

PKS Investments stands out among a diverse group of winners, including companies from industries such as financial services, healthcare, and gaming. This award reinforces PKS Investments' position as a top employer of choice in the Albany region.

"We are incredibly honored that PKS has been recognized as one of Albany's Best Places to Work for," said Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a workplace where our employees can thrive, grow, and feel valued. Our team's dedication and passion are the driving forces behind our success, and we will continue to invest in their well-being and professional development. As a core part of Binah's family of companies, PKS exemplifies our group-wide dedication to excellence, both in serving clients and in nurturing our workforce."

This recognition comes at an exciting time for Binah Capital Group, which went public earlier this year. The award underscores the strength of PKS as a key subsidiary and reinforces Binah's position as a leader in the wealth management industry.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ: BCG) is a leading national financial services enterprise specializing in the aggregation of broker-dealers. The Company offers a unique dual-registered hybrid-friendly model that encompasses over 1,900 registered advisors across more than 700 offices in 50 states. Binah focuses on supporting independent financial advisors by providing them with high-quality tools, resources, and services to foster their growth and independence.

