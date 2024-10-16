Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 23 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern

CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. The webcast will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site for one year.

