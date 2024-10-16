DBM Global Companies -- Banker Steel and NYC Constructors -- Top Out Phase One of Terminal Six at JFK International Airport

PHOENIX, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. (“DBM Global”) subsidiaries Banker Steel, a division of Schuff Steel Company (“Banker Steel”) and NYC Constructors LLC (“NYCC”) placed the final steel beam in Phase One of John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new Terminal 6, marking the successful fabrication and erection of structural steel for the massive redevelopment project. Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.



The new 1.2 million-square-foot Terminal 6 will feature one of the longest departures curbs at JFK International Airport and will contain ten gates, nine of which will accommodate wide-body aircraft. The new Terminal 6 is on schedule to open the first five gates in 2026 and the remaining five in 2028. Phase Two of construction will involve demolition of the current Terminal 7 in 2026, facilitating seamless integration of existing Terminals 5 and 6.

Banker Steel has fabricated a total of 17,000 tons of structural steel for the $4.2 billion redevelopment, including the 50-foot+ cantilevered eyebrow roof frame supported by 90-foot-tall sloping AESS columns and a stainless-steel cable system. The AESS screen wall alone contains 28 tons of structural steel in a sloping trellis configuration.

DBM Global CEO Rustin Roach commented, “Banker Steel and NYC Constructors bring value to our platform of companies with their exceptional craftsmanship for essential infrastructure. We eagerly anticipate ongoing opportunities to serve the East Coast construction market, delivering the unmatched quality synonymous with Banker Steel and NYC Constructors.”

Banker Steel and NYC Constructors employed innovation and coordination to face site constraints at the Terminal 6 project, particularly in the task of erecting steel at a functioning airport. With hundreds of daily flights and 65 million passengers per year, the construction team aimed to maintain the site’s functionality and keep interruptions at a minimum. Lines of sight had to be kept clear according to FAA regulations, so NYC Constructors carefully coordinated steel erection around the active surrounding areas to allow the airport operations to continue to operate flawlessly.

Banker Steel President Chet McPhatter said, “We are extremely proud of our team for building another remarkable project. The men and women in shop, field and office collaborated exceptionally to bring this impressive structure to life. We also appreciate our many project partners, without whom our collaborative efforts would not have been possible.”

A distinct aesthetic feature of the new Terminal 6 are the two oculus skylights, one measuring 40 feet in diameter and one measuring 80 feet, amassing more than 80 tons of structural steel and cables. These stunning pieces of artistry had to be incorporated into the main roof structure and lifted into place in one piece.

The project team includes developers JFK Millenium Partners, a private consortium consisting of Vantage Group, American Triple I, RXR Realty, and JetBlue; Port Authority of New York and New Jersey; Architect, Corgan; Engineer of Record, Severud Associates Consulting Engineers, PC; Construction Manager, AECOM Hunt; Steel Fabricator, Banker Steel; and Steel Erector, NYC Constructors LLC.

Terminal 6 was designed with sustainability at its forefront and includes:

Use of sustainable construction materials, such as structural steel and Recycled Concrete Aggregate,

PV solar panels,

Aircraft de-icing and fluid recovery, and

A stormwater reclamation system.

Terminal 6 will offer over 100,000 square feet of retail, dining, lounges and amenities for an improved passenger experience. Terminal 6 developer JFK Millennium Partners (JMP) has already awarded $509 million in contracts to minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) and nearly $170 million in contracts to local business enterprises (LBEs) in the Queens area as of July 2024.

About Banker Steel

Banker Steel is an award-winning, AISC-certified steel fabricator. With locations in Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and Ontario, Banker Steel serves the entire East Coast construction market. With a 75,000-ton annual capacity, Banker Steel has worked on such high-profile projects as 270 Park Avenue, The Spiral, One Vanderbilt, the Barclays Center, the Freedom Tower below-grade structure, and the Washington Nationals Baseball Stadium.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

