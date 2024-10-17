Finnish municipality has chosen Aino

Yet another Finnish municipality, Siilinjärvi, has chosen Aino’s SaaS platform to be more socially sustainable and to achieve the operational goals with the existing staff. The agreement includes a total of 850 employees and the SaaS platform is in production use since the third quarter of 2024.

“As a public organization we are working hard every day to find and to keep employees with the right competence. With Aino we will gain a more systematic and responsive leadership, boost employee engagement and productivity to be a more attractive employer” - Saija Rahkonen, HR Director Siilinjärvi municipality.

“We are thrilled to see the impact and the trust of the Aino platform continue to grow rapidly in the public sector. A win win win, for the employees, the supervisors and the people living in the municipality” - Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

Aino’s SaaS platform supports managers with internal work ability-related processes and absence management and offers reporting and analytics tools to track key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the platform is to digitize preventative support processes, to increase employee well-being and productivity.

For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO, Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Certified adviser

Erik Penser Bank

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions within Corporate Health Management. The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business results through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health and wellness an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



