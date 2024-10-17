Blue Cheese Market Report 2024 Featuring Leading Companies - Kroger, Groupe Lactalis, Kraft Heinz, Arla Foods, and Fonterra - Global Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2033

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blue Cheese Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blue cheese market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $1.52 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The blue cheese market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

The growth seen in the historical period can be credited to the rise of e-commerce, an increasing vegan population, growing demand for artisanal and organic products, rising popularity of cheese pairings, and the increasing preference for cheese-based snacks.

The growth anticipated in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of allergies, increasing availability of plant-based food products, growing demand for nutrient-rich foods, expanding convenience product offerings, and the rising consumer demand for protein-rich foods. Key trends expected in the forecast period include the introduction of new flavors, convenient snacking options, innovation in plant-based blue cheese products, development of novel product variations, and the creation of more convenient snacking choices.







The growth of the blue cheese market is expected to be driven by the increasing consumption of convenience foods. Convenience food, which includes frozen, dried, or canned meals that can be quickly and easily prepared, is expanding significantly. This trend is benefiting the blue cheese market as consumers increasingly seek flavorful, premium, and convenient meal options. Blue cheese is now prominently featured in ready meals, snacks, and gourmet products. For example, a report by Krungsri, a commercial banking company in Thailand, noted that in 2022, the ready-to-eat food sector saw domestic and export sales totaling 482.4 thousand tons valued at USD 2 billion, underscoring the rising demand for convenience foods that is propelling the growth of the blue cheese market.



Major companies in the blue cheese market are developing plant-based alternatives. Plant-based cheese, made entirely from plant-based ingredients, aims to replicate the taste, texture, and melting properties of traditional dairy cheese. This innovation caters to consumers following vegan, lactose-free, or plant-based diets, aligning with their preferences for healthier and environmentally sustainable choices. For instance, Climax Foods, a US-based food technology company, introduced Climax Blue in March 2023. This plant-based cheese alternative offers a rich, tangy flavor and creamy texture similar to traditional blue cheese, leveraging proprietary fermentation technology. Climax Blue targets both the food service and retail sectors, reflecting a broader trend towards sustainable and dietary-specific cheese alternatives that utilize advanced technology to meet evolving consumer needs.



Major companies operating in the blue cheese market are The Kroger Co., Groupe Lactalis S.A., Kraft Heinz Company, Arla Foods Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Saputo Inc., Danish Crown, Savencia SA, Emmi Group, Bel Group, Sargento Foods Inc., Organic Valley, Roth Cheese, Carr Valley Cheese, Maytag Dairy Farms, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, Climax Foods Inc., Castello, AgCertain Industries Inc., Rogue Creamery, La fromagerie Papillon, Roquefort Societe, Great Hill Dairy Inc., Vermont Shepherd LLC.



North America was the largest region in the blue cheese market in 2023, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the blue cheese market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the blue cheese market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Gorgonzola; Castello Double Creme Blue; Roquefort; Stilton; Castello Traditional Danish Blue

2) By Texture: Hard Blue Cheese; Soft Blue Cheese

3) By Source: Sheep's Milk; Cow's Milk; Goat's Milk

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Specialty Stores; Supermarket And Hypermarket; Other Distribution Channels



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

