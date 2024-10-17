Saudi Arabia Cashback Programs Market Opportunities Report, 2024-2029 - Cashback Spending Forecast to Reach $2.79 Billion by 2029 - Detailed Analysis of Market Trends, Customer Behaviors, and Spending Patterns

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cashback Programs Market Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on Cashback Market Size, By Business Model, By Channel, By Cashback Program Type, By End Use Sector - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cashback spending through cashback programs is expected to experience significant growth, with spending projected to surge by 10.6% annually.



The medium to long-term outlook for cashback spending in the country remains robust, with adoption anticipated to increase steadily over the forecast period. This is expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2024-2029. The value for cashback spending is forecasted to increase from US$1.63 billion in 2023 to US$2.79 billion by 2029.





The report encompasses detailed insights into multiple dimensions of the cashback market, including:

Market Size and Growth Dynamics: Analyzing total cashback issued, spend patterns, average cashback per transaction, redemption rates, customer acquisition costs (CAC), and average order values (AOV) for cashback programs.

Segmentation by Business Model: Evaluating cashback spend dynamics across different business models.

Channel Analysis: Investigating cashback spend through various channels including online, in-store, and mobile apps.

Program Type Insights: Offering a breakdown of cashback spend by program types such as percentage-based, flat-rate, tiered programs, and more.

End-use Sector Analysis: Detailing cashback spend by sectors such as retail, financial services, healthcare, restaurants, travel, media, and entertainment.

Demographic Insights: Understanding consumer behavior through demographic segments including age groups, income levels, and gender.

Additionally, the report highlights key cashback programs operating within the market, offering insights into their structure and performance. This comprehensive analysis equips stakeholders with a robust understanding of the cashback landscape, facilitating informed decision-making for future strategies.

Reasons to buy this report:

Comprehensive Market Insights: Gain a thorough understanding of the Total Cashback Issued Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics from 2020 to 2029, empowering strategic planning and informed decision-making.

Extensive Data Coverage: Access over 50+ key performance indicators (KPIs) at the country level, providing detailed analysis of market trends, customer behaviors, and spending patterns.

Segmented Analysis: Explore insights segmented by business models and channels (online, in-store, mobile), by end use sector, by channel & end use sector enabling targeted marketing strategies and optimized customer engagement.

Consumer Demographics Understanding: Leverage insights into consumer demographics (age, income, gender) to tailor your marketing efforts and enhance customer acquisition strategies.

Competitive Benchmarking: Learn about leading cashback programs in Saudi Arabia to identify best practices and refine your own offerings for a competitive edge.

Forecasting and Growth Opportunities: Utilize market size forecasts and growth dynamics to anticipate trends and adjust your business strategies for sustained success in the cashback market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology



2 Saudi Arabia Total Transaction Value of Cashback, 2020-2029



3 Saudi Arabia Total Transaction Value of Cashback by Business Model, 2020-2029

3.1 Saudi Arabia Total Transaction Value of Cashback Market Share by Business Model, 2023

3.2 Saudi Arabia Total Transaction Value of Cashback by Retail Firms, 2020-2029

3.3 Saudi Arabia Total Transaction Value of Cashback by Cashback Apps and Partner Programs, 2020-2029

3.4 Saudi Arabia Total Transaction Value of Cashback by Financial Services Firms, 2020-2029



4 Saudi Arabia Cashback Program Sector Statistics: Key Performance Indicators

4.1 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

4.2 Saudi Arabia Key Performance Metrics of Cashback Programs, 2023



5 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model, 2020-2029

5.1 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Share by Business Model, 2023

5.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Retail Firms, 2020-2029

5.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Cashback Apps and Partner Programs, 2020-2029

5.4 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Financial Services Firms, 2020-2029



6 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2020-2029

6.1 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Share by Channel, 2023

6.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Online, 2020-2029

6.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by In-store, 2020-2029

6.4 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Mobile App, 2020-2029



7 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Cashback Program Type, 2020-2029

7.1 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Share by Cashback Program Type, 2023

7.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Percentage-Based Cashback, 2020-2029

7.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Flat-Rate Cashback Programs, 2020-2029

7.4 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Tiered Cashback Programs, 2020-2029

7.5 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Introductory Cashback, 2020-2029

7.6 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Rotating Categories, 2020-2029

7.7 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Bonus Category Cashback Programs, 2020-2029

7.8 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Customizable Cashback Programs, 2020-2029

7.9 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by App-Based Cashback Programs, 2020-2029

7.10 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Loyalty Program Cashback, 2020-2029

7.11 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Affiliate Cashback Programs, 2020-2029

7.12 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Other Cashback Programs, 2020-2029



8 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector, 2020-2029

8.1 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2023

8.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Retail, 2020-2029

8.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Financial Services, 2020-2029

8.5 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Healthcare & Wellness, 2020-2029

8.6 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2020-2029

8.7 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2020-2029

8.8 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Media & Entertainment, 2020-2029

8.9 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Others, 2020-2029



9 Saudi Arabia Online Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector, 2020-2029

10 Saudi Arabia In-store Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector, 2020-2029

11 Saudi Arabia Mobile App Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by End-Use Sector, 2020-2029



12 Saudi Arabia Retail Sector Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

12.1 Saudi Arabia Retail Sector Cashback Spend Market Share by Segments, 2023

12.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by E-commerce, 2020-2029

12.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Department Stores, 2020-2029

12.4 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Specialty Stores, 2020-2029

12.5 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2020-2029

12.6 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2020-2029

12.7 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Home Improvement, 2020-2029

12.8 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Others, 2020-2029



13 Saudi Arabia Financial Services Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

13.1 Saudi Arabia Financial Services Cashback Spend Market Share by Segments, 2023

13.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Credit Cards, 2020-2029

13.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Debit Cards, 2020-2029

13.4 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Digital Wallets, 2020-2029

13.5 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Banking Apps, 2020-2029

13.6 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Prepaid Cards, 2020-2029

13.7 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Cash Vouchers, 2020-2029



14 Saudi Arabia Healthcare & Wellness Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

14.1 Saudi Arabia Healthcare & Wellness Cashback Spend Market Share by Segments, 2023

14.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Health Products, 2020-2029

14.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Fitness Services, 2020-2029



15 Saudi Arabia Restaurants & Food Delivery Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

15.1 Saudi Arabia Restaurants & Food Delivery Cashback Spend Market Share by Segments, 2023

15.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Food Delivery Apps, 2020-2029

15.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Dinning Out, 2020-2029



16 Saudi Arabia Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

16.1 Saudi Arabia Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Cashback Spend Market Share by Segments, 2023

16.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Airlines, 2020-2029

16.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Hotels, 2020-2029

16.4 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Cabs and Rideshares, 2020-2029



17 Saudi Arabia Media & Entertainment Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

17.1 Saudi Arabia Media & Entertainment Cashback Spend Market Share by Segments, 2023

17.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Streaming Services, 2020-2029

17.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend by Digital Content Purchases, 2020-2029



18 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2020-2029

18.1 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Share by Age Group, 2023

18.2 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Share by Income Level, 2023

18.3 Saudi Arabia Cashback Spend Market Share by Gender, 2023



19 Key Company Profiles in Saudi Arabia's Cashback Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gpj7mj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment