Generac Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

The conference call can be accessed at the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIabec574e36cc43abb7ea58d0150702c4. Individuals that wish to listen via telephone will be given dial-in information.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac’s website (http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the start of the call within the Events section of the Investor Relations website.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and provider of a wide range of energy technology solutions. The Company provides power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices & solutions, and other power products serving the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets. Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the automatic home standby generator category. The Company has continued to expand its energy technology offerings in its mission to lead the evolution to more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions.

SOURCE: Generac Holdings Inc.

CONTACT:

Kris Rosemann

Director – Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(262) 506-6064

InvestorRelations@generac.com