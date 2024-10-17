Wesdome Announces Q3 2024 Production; on Track for Record Production Year

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO, OTCQX: WDOFF) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces its production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 (“Q3 2024” and “YTD 2024”). The Company is also providing notice that it will release its Q3 2024 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 and host a conference call and webcast the following morning.



Q3 and YTD 2024 Production Performance

Q3 2024 Q3 2023 YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 57,984 55,153 162,168 167,959 Mishi – – – 6,150 Kiena 51,321 47,351 154,334 141,499 Total ore milled 109,305 102,504 316,502 315,608 Head grade (grams per tonne) Eagle River 13.1 11.9 13.4 12.1 Mishi – – – 2.3 Kiena 13.1 4.9 11.1 5.2 Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 23,688 20,391 67,860 63.395 Mishi – – – 332 Kiena 21,421 7,369 54,607 23,392 Total production 45,109 27,760 122,467 87,119 Production sold (ounces) 42,900 27,000 118,600 89,000



Anthea Bath, President and CEO of Wesdome, commented, “As expected, the third quarter delivered solid results, marking a steady and consistent improvement over each of the first two quarters of 2024.

“Eagle River is having a strong year. It continues to deliver quarter over quarter, benefiting from improved access to high-grade ore and consequently higher than planned mill throughput. Ramp development at depth along the 300 Zone continues to track ahead of plan, ensuring consistent access to high grade ore through the remainder of the year and into 2025.

“At Kiena, we are making excellent progress in mining high-grade ore from the 129-level horizon and expect to finish the year on a strong note. Our focus remains on improving execution consistency and achieving key milestones, including the development of the Presqu'île exploration ramp and advancing the Kiena Deep ramp to level 136, which will unlock a new mining horizon and enable us to explore extensions of the orebody.

“This operational momentum sets us up to achieve the mid-point of our 2024 production guidance range of 160,000 to 180,000 ounces, as we continue to optimize our operations and advance our exciting pipeline of near-mine exploration targets at both Eagle River and Kiena.”

