ODDITY to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ODDITY Tech Ltd. (“ODDITY”) (NASDAQ: ODD), the consumer tech platform behind IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild that is built to transform the global beauty and wellness market, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, to be followed by a conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details:

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-717-1738 (US) or 1-646-307-1865 (international). The access code for the conference call is 24334. A webcast of the call will be accessible on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website at https://investors.oddity.com. A recording will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (US) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The access code for the replay is 1124334. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of ODDITY’s website for seven days following the call.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company serves approximately 50 million users with its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. ODDITY owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. The company operates with business headquarters in New York City, an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, and a biotechnology lab in Boston.

Contacts

Press:

Michael Braun

michaelb@oddity.com

Investor:

investors@oddity.com