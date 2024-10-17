Traliant rolls out training to navigate regulatory risks and strengthen ethical practices

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, announced new and enhanced compliance and ethics training to safeguard organizations from unfair business practices, regulatory violations and potential legal risk. The courses include Antitrust Competition Law, Export Controls, US Import Regulation, Labor Relations and Forced Labor in Global Supply Chains ─ areas under increased scrutiny in today's regulatory landscape.



From navigating antitrust laws and understanding the intricacies of import-export regulations to managing labor relations and ensuring ethical supply chains, employees must navigate complex legal requirements to ensure an organization stays compliant. By having strong training programs, companies can significantly reduce the likelihood of violations and avoid costly penalties.

“Managing and minimizing these risks requires all employees to be familiar with regulatory requirements and know how to recognize and report potential violations,” said Michael Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer at Traliant. “Ongoing training equips employees with the knowledge and tools needed to stay compliant, mitigate risks and uphold ethical standards across all operations.”

Penalties for failing to comply with U.S. antitrust laws reached a record $5.7 billion in fines and settlements in 2022. Similarly, violations in export controls can result in civil and criminal penalties with fines up to $1 million per violation. Forced labor in global supply chains is also a growing concern, with nearly 20 million people worldwide estimated to be victims of forced labor. These risks to organizations underscore the importance of employee training.

In addition to the introduction of new Labor Relations training, Traliant enhanced existing courses by adding realistic workplace scenarios, fun games and interactive quizzes to increase engagement, learning and retention. To learn more about Traliant, visit: https://www.traliant.com/.

About Traliant

Traliant, a leader in compliance training, is on a mission to help make workplaces better, for everyone. Committed to a customer promise of “compliance you can trust, training you will love," Traliant delivers continuously compliant online courses, backed by an unparalleled in-house legal team, with engaging, story-based training designed to create truly enjoyable learning experiences.



Traliant supports over 14,000 organizations worldwide with a library of curated essential courses to broaden employee perspectives, achieve compliance and elevate workplace culture, including sexual harassment training, diversity training, code of conduct training, and many more.



Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant holds a coveted position on Inc.’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years, along with numerous awards for its products and workplace culture. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Reagan Bennet

traliant@v2comms.com