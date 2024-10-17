LeaseCrunch Offers Webinar on Transforming CPA Firms Through Automation

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, announces the upcoming webinar “Automation Strategies for Transforming Your CPA Firm,” scheduled for October 24 at 1:00 p.m. CDT.

Presented by Miguel Perez, chief product officer at LeaseCrunch, this webinar will explore how leading CPA firms are using automation to transform operations, boost efficiency and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.

Attendees will learn how optimizing processes can lead to a more streamlined and collaborative work environment. Key takeaways from the webinar include:

Identifying high-impact areas within the firm that are primed for process automation, such as audit processes, onboarding and customer feedback.

Exploring collaborative tools designed to enhance accessibility and improve workflows in lease accounting and related processes.

Cultivating a culture of continuous improvement, innovation and growth to future-proof your firm for long-term success.



“Automation isn’t just about tools; it’s about creating a strategic advantage,” states Perez. “During this webinar, I’ll walk through examples of tools that many CPA firms may already be using, offering actionable takeaways they can implement immediately. By optimizing core processes like lease accounting, firms can drive innovation across their practice, increase efficiency and ultimately deliver greater value to their clients.”

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch offers easy-to-use, automated lease accounting software that significantly reduces the time needed to transition, account for and maintain leases in compliance with ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 94, GASB 96 and IFRS 16. The platform is trusted by over 650 CPA firms and more than 26,000 companies across the United States, offering white-glove support to ensure a seamless transition and superior ongoing management of lease accounting needs.