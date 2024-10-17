Outlook Therapeutics® Participates in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect Segment

Access the CEO Connect segment here

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company that achieved regulatory approval in the European Union and the United Kingdom earlier this year for the first authorized use of an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics participated in a Virtual Investor CEO Connect segment.

As part of this segment, Mr. Trenary provided an overview of the Company’s recent accomplishments and highlighted near-term value driving milestones as the Company works toward the first and only approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of wet AMD. The Virtual Investor CEO Connect featuring Outlook Therapeutics is now available here.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, including wet AMD. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the EU and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD, expected in the first half of calendar 2025. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is investigational, is being evaluated in an ongoing non-inferiority study for the treatment of wet AMD, and if successful, the data may be sufficient for Outlook to resubmit a BLA to the FDA in the United States. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 908.824.0775

OTLK@jtcir.com