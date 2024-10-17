Lottery.com Inc. Outlines Future Growth Plans Following Registration Statement on Form S-1 Effectiveness

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY; LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery and sports entertainment, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared the Company’s Form S-1 Registration Statement effective on October 16, 2024 (“Registration Statement”) (File Number: 333-281925). The Company’s turnaround efforts which began in late 2022, were designed to address numerous operational and financial challenges, which included regulatory inquiries; regaining full compliance with Nasdaq listing and SEC reporting requirements; staff restructuring; as well as overall capital shortages. With the successful registration of the Company’s registration statement, Lottery.com is now poised to enter a new phase of strategic growth and market expansion.



The Registration Statement, while effective, allows the covered selling securityholders to publicly resell the securities covered by the Registration Statement, subject to the satisfaction by selling securityholders of certain SEC requirements in connection with any such resale. The Registration Statement also provides for an offering by the Company of up to 50 million shares of Common Stock at $3.00 per share. Copies of the prospectus that is included in the Registration Statement may be obtained from Lottery.com by email at ir@lottery.com or by visiting https://ir.lottery.com or at the SEC’s website www.sec.gov.

Key milestones and strategic initiatives include:

1. Lottery.com Expansion:



The Company is now poised to work to operationalize its US operations across multiple states anticipated by the end of 2025. International expansion is also planned, with the intent to introduce a new gaming model in 2025 aimed at revolutionizing the global lottery market.

2. Sports.com Growth:



Earlier this year, the Company launched the new Sports.com platform in partnership with S&MI Ltd, the innovative technology company behind the Sportlocker brand, which has been rebranded as the Sports.com site and app. The Company completed its acquisition of S&MI on September 1, 2024. The platform is designed to deliver immersive live sports content enhanced by cutting-edge 3D technology, with rollouts planned in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East by mid-2025. The Registration Statement is one key component of the Company’s partnership strategy, which, when financing through sales of stock, will help to springboard Sports.com’s position to becoming a major player in global sports media and entertainment.

Financial Outlook

Lottery.com is focused on developing proprietary technology and pursuing a “buy and build” growth strategy with its common stock as the primary consideration for acquisitions.

With a clear roadmap, Lottery.com is working to enter this next phase with confidence, backed by a highly experienced leadership team and committed funding and business partners.

Matthew McGahan, Chairman of Lottery.com, commented:

“We are extremely proud to have completed this critical phase in the Company’s journey. With the SEC’s declaration of effectiveness of our Registration Statement, we are now fully focused on our next stage of growth, which includes ambitious plans for both Lottery.com and Sports.com. Our team has worked tirelessly to rebuild the foundation, and we are confident that our future plans will create significant value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.”

For more information, please visit www.lottery.com or contact our media relations team at press@lottery.com.

Lottery.com Contact: press@lottery.com

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

