SEGG Media Appoints Quadrant CEO Jamie MacLaurin as Senior Vice President Following Supermajority Acquisition of Veloce Media Group

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”), the global sports, entertainment, and gaming group, today announced that Veloce Media Group (“Veloce”) co-founder and Quadrant CEO Jamie MacLaurin was appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of SEGG's sports business. MacLaurin has been key in building one of the industry's most dynamic motorsport businesses, spanning apparel, athletes, content and partnerships. In his new role, MacLaurin will not only continue to play a leading role in Veloce and Quadrant, he will also identify commercial opportunities for the benefit of SEGG Media’s sports business that compliment and enhance the Veloce and Quadrant business models.

As a result of completing the remaining tranches and additional share purchases, SEGG Media has now secured supermajority control of approximately 68% of Veloce’s issued and outstanding equity. To further streamline governance and align long-term strategic objectives, SEGG Media is extending a global offer to acquire the remaining minority equity interests in Veloce. The Company believes increased ownership will enhance operational efficiency, simplify the capital structure, and support growth initiatives across the combined platform. Veloce is expected to contribute $20 million in annual revenue, which SEGG will begin to recognize and report in Q1 of 2026, representing a material increase to SEGG’s consolidated top line.

Quadrant, which MacLaurin co-founded alongside 2025 Formula One World Champion Lando Norris, combines competitive racing with creator culture and lifestyle branding. Together, they have driven a successful diversification of the business model from gaming to content and lifestyle around motorsport, securing larger blue-chip partnerships with companies such as Electronic Arts (EA), VISA, LEGO and E.ON, as well as significantly increasing revenues. Veloce Media Group reported a 153% year-over-year increase in revenue between 2023 and 2024.

Under MacLaurin’s stewardship, Quadrant has grown exponentially. The brand now has an audience of nearly 7 million followers, directly contributing to a wider Veloce digital ecosystem that generates over 500 million monthly views and drives substantial yearly financial growth. Veloce acquired Quadrant in July 2025.

Robert Stubblefield, Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of SEGG Media, stated: “The acquisition of a supermajority interest in Veloce materially strengthens our revenue base and positions us to consolidate a high-growth international media platform. Appointing Jamie as SVP of SEGG’s sports business ensures continuity of leadership and operational execution as we focus on disciplined growth, capital efficiency, and scalable monetization across our business units.”

Mr. MacLaurin added: "Taking a leadership position at SEGG Media at such a transformative time is really exciting for me. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets gives us the ultimate platform to scale our vision globally, bridging the gap between creator-led culture and top-tier sports entertainment in completely innovative ways. With the Company’s access to capital markets and its global asset portfolio, we are positioned to accelerate Veloce’s growth trajectory and expand our commercial footprint.”

Prior to his ventures with Veloce and Quadrant, MacLaurin began his career as a sports agent, representing elite international athletes.

About SEGG Media

Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital and experiential assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Through its expanding ecosystem of media, live experiences, gaming platforms, and creator-led content, the Company connects global audiences to the sports, events, and interactive entertainment they love. Focused on disciplined execution, ethical gaming, and scalable revenue generation, SEGG Media is building an integrated platform designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

