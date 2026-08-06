SEGG Media's Quadrant Premieres New Oliver Bearman Content Feature Sponsored by That Prize Guy

Content premieres today at 11:00am EDT/4:00pm BST across Quadrant's digital platforms

Latest content deliverable under Quadrant's partnership with That Prize Guy, which is part of an estimated $5.3 million in 2026 annualized partnership revenue across Quadrant's portfolio of brand and sponsorship agreements

Quadrant's previous Oliver Bearman feature generated more than 12 million YouTube views, one of the platform's highest-viewed releases to date



FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) today announced the premiere of a new Quadrant content feature starring Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman, sponsored by That Prize Guy. The feature premieres today at 11:00am EDT/4:00pm BST across Quadrant's digital platforms and represents the latest content deliverable under Quadrant's previously announced partnership with That Prize Guy.

The production reflects SEGG's strategy of converting Quadrant's motorsport content into recurring sponsorship and advertising revenue. Quadrant's current portfolio of brand and sponsorship agreements, including its partnership with That Prize Guy, is estimated to generate more than $5.3 million in annualized partnership revenue.

The Oliver Bearman feature is one of several content deliverables Quadrant is producing for That Prize Guy under the partnership, which also includes a series of Quadrant giveaways. Quadrant's previous Bearman feature generated more than 12 million views on YouTube alone, one of the platform's highest-viewed releases to date. Additional deliverables under the partnership are expected to continue throughout the remainder of the agreement.

That Prize Guy is a Northern Ireland-based online prize competition business, founded by Paul Harkin, that offers cash and lifestyle prize draws to entrants across the United Kingdom and Ireland. According to the company, it has awarded more than £100 million in prizes to date and has previously partnered with organizations including the Irish Football Association, Larne FC and the Professional Fighters League.

“Oliver Bearman's content consistently resonates with our audience, and this feature builds on the reach we saw from his last appearance,” said Daniel Bailey, Chief Commercial Officer of SEGG Media and Chief Executive Officer of Veloce Media Group. “Our partnership with That Prize Guy is structured around a series of activations like this one rather than a single campaign, and it's representative of the sponsorship and advertising model that is driving Quadrant's partnership revenue.”

The new Oliver Bearman feature is available today at 11:00am EDT/4:00pm BST across Quadrant's digital platforms.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and technology-driven fan experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About Veloce Media Group

Veloce Media Group is a motorsport, media and commercial group majority-owned by SEGG Media, with a digital platform spanning motorsport, gaming and creator content that reaches more than 55 million subscribers and generates over 500 million monthly views. Its brands include Quadrant, a content and apparel brand co-founded by 2025 Formula One World Champion Lando Norris with an audience of nearly 7 million followers, and Veloce Racing, the entity through which the group's on-track racing activity is conducted. For more information, visit www.velocemediagroup.com.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding Quadrant's annualized partnership revenue run-rate, anticipated content deliverables under the Company's partnership with That Prize Guy, and the Company's broader media and revenue strategy, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” and “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. The Company's estimate of Quadrant's annualized partnership revenue run-rate is based on currently signed agreements and Quadrant's existing content slate, is unaudited, and may change as agreements are added, renewed or completed. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control, including the Company's ability to maintain and expand existing partnership agreements, variability in content performance and advertising demand, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules and remain current with its SEC reports, and the other risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the matters discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC, which are available publicly at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

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