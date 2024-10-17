Versaterm Unveils Next-Gen Officer Wellness and Community Engagement Solutions at IACP 2024

NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Versaterm will present its latest solutions at IACP 2024, demonstrating how the ecosystem enhances accountability and transparency, fostering trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

The latest enhancements offer integration between multiple solutions that streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and provide actionable insights.

Through holistic public safety solutions, Versaterm is dedicated to supporting the mental health and operational effectiveness of those who protect our communities.



BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety technology, announces it will debut new enhancements to its solutions for officer wellness, community engagement, and operational awareness during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) annual conference from October 19-22 in Boston. At booth #2321, Versaterm will showcase how these enhancements enrich Versaterm’s purpose-built ecosystem of public safety solutions to meet the needs of modern police agencies.

The new capabilities focus on intentional integrations between Versaterm’s solutions to streamline user workflows, promote mental health and wellness, enhance collaboration, and enable seamless data exchanges for better agency service.

Comprehensive wellness support

An effective wellness program consists of four core components: peer support, early identification, self-service content, and case management. Versaterm’s complementary responder health and wellness solutions now support each key area at any stage of an agency’s program. By leveraging data from HR systems, CAD (Computer-Aided Dispatch), RMS (Records Management System), and other sources, these solutions equip leaders, supervisors, and wellness teams to advance beyond early intervention efforts and risk mitigation to early identification efforts focused on proactive measures to identify and provide support to those in need of assistance. With these tools, agencies can help ensure that everyone receives the care they need by addressing health and wellness issues from multiple angles and meeting individuals where they are on their journey to support.

Enhanced accountability and Professional Standards

Seamless data exchange between Versaterm’s BlueTeam frontline documentation software and Versaterm RMS streamlines case management and automates the documentation process after a field or Professional Standards incident, such as uses of force, vehicle pursuits, and complaints. This integration between the systems reduces duplicate data entry, saving officers time and repetitive overhead. BlueTeam also streamlines review and oversight functions and enables supervisors to consolidate multiple tasks into a single efficient solution.

Community engagement empowers supervisory teams

Versaterm SPIDR Tech provides real-time insights into public interactions when community members call for service. With the integration of SPIDR Tech's survey feedback into BlueTeam, frontline supervisors can now track and manage survey responses from the community. This integration enables supervisors to follow up with their personnel based on community feedback, promoting accountability while streamlining workflows. Integrating the survey data into the BlueTeam solution makes the data easily accessible in one place, reducing workloads and simplifying the number of applications that supervisors must manage.

Versaterm’s real-time patrol communication platform

Debuting at IACP 2024, Versaterm OpsIntel for patrol is designed to enhance coordination and situational awareness across public safety teams. OpsIntel for patrol empowers frontline officers, supervisors, and command staff with real-time insights into incidents, crime trends, and officer safety through advanced bulletin management and digital briefings. The solution’s supervisor shift reports deliver streamlined, policy-driven communication, ensuring that command staff receive concise shift summaries that highlight critical information. Integration with CAD and RMS platforms provides officers with the latest data on any device, promoting a more connected, well-informed team.

Versaterm RMS case submission integration to LIMS

Versaterm will also offer a first look at the integration between Versaterm RMS and Versaterm’s JusticeTrax LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System). This seamless connection between the systems enhances data accuracy and improves chain-of-custody tracking through automated processes. By leveraging the case and property information entered into the RMS, the integration prepares physical evidence lab requests managed in the LIMS with minimal manual input, reducing keystrokes and streamlining workflows for investigators, lab technicians, and property and evidence techs. The bidirectional exchange ensures that once the laboratory accepts and analyzes the evidence, the final report is automatically generated and attached to the investigative case in the RMS.

“As the Versaterm ecosystem continues to evolve, our core focus remains on removing redundancies and siloed workflows so agencies can do more,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer, Versaterm. “By minimizing unnecessary manual tasks and unifying access points, leaders, supervisors, and frontline personnel can serve their communities more efficiently and effectively. This integrated approach enables public safety professionals to focus on what matters most – building trust and keeping communities safe.”

Versaterm’s purpose-built ecosystem of public safety solutions will be showcased at booth #2321 at IACP. Expert representatives will be available to discuss technologies transforming agency operations. Visit the Versaterm IACP event page for more information.

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or X, formerly Twitter .