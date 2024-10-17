Phenomix Sciences and InformedDNA Partner to Advance Genetics-Driven Obesity Care

MENLO PARK, Calif. and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenomix Sciences , a precision medicine biotechnology company that brings data intelligence to the treatment of obesity, announces a new partnership to advance precision medicine in obesity with InformedDNA , the nation’s leading applied genomics solutions company. The collaboration integrates Phenomix’s MyPhenome™ genetic obesity test with InformedDNA’s DNAimpact™ precision health platform, broadening access to genetics-based weight management care for InformedDNA’s extensive network of payers, health systems, employers, and life sciences organizations.



The MyPhenome test is a simple saliva test that helps providers better understand the underlying biology and genetics of obesity and match patients with the right obesity treatments, including GLP-1s. Patient response to anti-obesity medications is highly variable and not related to current assessable characteristics like age, BMI, race, or comorbidities. Studies have shown obesity treatments tailored to a patient’s biological traits and identified through the MyPhenome test are twice as effective as other one-size-fits-all treatments.

“We are excited to collaborate with InformedDNA, a trusted genomics company that has been working with health plans on the appropriate use of genetic testing for over a decade,” said Mark Bagnall, CEO of Phenomix Sciences. “By integrating our MyPhenome genetic test with their DNAimpact precision health platform, we’re expanding access to expert decision support for patients and their clinicians throughout the U.S. This partnership represents a critical step forward in addressing the complexities of metabolic syndrome and obesity, improving patient outcomes, and making personalized healthcare more accessible to those who need it most."

Now equipped with the MyPhenome test, board-certified InformedDNA genetics experts will guide people through the simple saliva test process, the comprehensive test report that offers personalized context behind the cause of their obesity, and continued care throughout their weight loss journey. The test results from Phenomix help practitioners develop precise and effective treatment plans, including lifestyle and diet intervention, as well as medication and/or procedure recommendations specific to that patient’s genetics.

“Weaving genomics into the fabric of medicine and healthcare isn’t the future; it’s happening now,” said Surya Singh, MD, InformedDNA’s CEO. “Our new DNAimpact Metabolic module and associated partnership with Phenomix Sciences empowers patients and providers with personalized health solutions tailored to each individual’s genetic makeup to drive better outcomes. We are excited to continue expanding our work with stakeholders across the spectrum who want to ensure the various therapeutic options, including GLP-1’s, are targeted to those most likely to derive benefit according to their genetic profile and associated phenotype. Our holistic approach to care aligns perfectly with Phenomix’s groundbreaking work.”

To learn more about the partnership and DNAimpact Metabolic, visit DNAimpact .

Learn more about the partnership and Phenomix Sciences at HLTH 2024 , in booth #2860-5 with Health 2047.

About InformedDNA

InformedDNA® stands at the forefront of applied genomics solutions in the U.S., empowering the full potential of precision medicine. Established to provide accessible telegenetic counseling to patients nationwide, the company has dedicated nearly two decades to developing deep genetic expertise and cutting-edge technology. This commitment enables us to deliver timely insights and solutions that optimize clinical decision-making, enhance patient outcomes, and achieve substantial cost savings. As the genomics landscape evolves, InformedDNA remains dedicated to advancing programs like DNAimpact™, which combines innovative digital patient engagement tools with proactive population care management across critical areas such as oncology, cardiology, metabolic syndromes, and polypharmacy, ultimately improving patient outcomes while reducing costs. For more information, visit www.InformedDNA.com.