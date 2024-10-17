Savvy Security Named 2024 SINET16 Innovator Award Winner

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Security , an identity-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) security platform provider, today announced that it has been named a 2024 SINET16 Innovator Award winner. Along with 15 other emerging companies, Savvy Security was identified as one of the most innovative and compelling technologies for addressing cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.

As SaaS application adoption expands rapidly, finding solutions to combat risk remains foundational to protecting organizations. However, challenges with governing decentralized SaaS adoption at scale, combined with limited visibility into the other apps and identities accessing them, make it difficult for security to prevent identity-based attacks. Founded in 2021, Savvy solves this problem with its identity-first SaaS security platform, which delivers unparalleled both visibility into identity hygiene and control over SaaS usage and risk.

“To be selected for this esteemed industry award by security leaders and industry experts validates the value of our work and highlights the growing demand for new solutions that solve identity challenges in SaaS security,” said Guy Guzner, CEO and co-founder of Savvy. “We are constantly working to innovate as a leader in our quickly growing market and introduce new capabilities to solve our customers’ most significant challenges.”

SINET is dedicated to introducing leading innovators into the cybersecurity industry and accelerating innovation by encouraging collaboration, breaking down communication barriers, and facilitating high-level sharing of ideas and best practices between senior-level security professionals from the private and public sectors and solution providers, buyers, and investors.

This year, winners were selected from a pool of 230 applications from 13 countries, with under $15 million in revenue. Applications were evaluated in a series of two rounds by the SINET Judging Committee composed of 103 security professionals including leading CISOs, risk executives, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, venture capitalists, and investment bankers.

“SINET is a purpose-driven community whose mission is to advance innovation to defeat cybersecurity threats. In support of this calling, I am proud to congratulate this year's class of SINET16 winners. SINET is known as a nexus for early-stage and emerging growth companies that connects buyers, sellers and investors,” said Robert Rodriguez, chairman of SINET. “We are honored to play a role in accelerating innovation in a global marketplace by increasing the awareness of value-add companies. We look forward to watching these companies continue to mature as they progress in their amazing entrepreneurial journeys and their goal to protect critical infrastructures and national security interests.”

For more information about Savvy, visit the website or sign up for a demo .

About Savvy

Savvy Security offers a modern SaaS security platform with an identity-first approach to provide organizations with unparalleled visibility into SaaS usage and risk. Savvy specializes in mitigating toxic combinations of SaaS-identity risk, including reused and compromised passwords, lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA), and incomplete offboarding.

Its just-in-time security guardrails automate security workflows to prevent potential incidents before they take place and provide suggestive guidance that empowers users to make smarter decisions. Savvy also provides customizable security automation playbooks that empower security teams to automate responses to various user actions and engage users at critical decision points to improve security outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.savvy.security/