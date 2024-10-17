CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024. Earnings are up $0.7 million for the quarter when compared to the same quarter in 2023, and up by $0.6 million compared to the prior quarter in 2024, if excluding the effects of the gain on sale from the sale-leaseback transaction in the prior quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $1.1 million, or $0.79 basic and $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $0.4 million, or $0.28 basic and $0.21 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $5.0 million, or $3.73 basic and $2.75 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.8 million, or $1.34 basic and $0.98 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2023. Excluding the effects of the non-recurring sale-leaseback transaction gain on sale reported in the second quarter of 2024, net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, was $1.7 million, or $1.27 basic and $0.94 diluted earnings per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net interest income was up $0.4 million from the prior quarter and net interest margin improved to 2.55% compared to 2.38% in the prior quarter and 2.43% in the third quarter of 2023. The improvement from the prior quarter was due to a 4 basis point increase in yields on earning assets and a 5 basis point decrease in the cost of funds. Net interest income was up $0.6 million for the quarter compared to the same quarter of 2023, and down $0.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period of 2023, due to the rise in cost of funds versus yields on assets over those time periods.
  • Loan portfolio balances decreased $12 million over the quarter and decreased $15 million since December 31, 2023, due to high loan rates and the Company’s balance sheet management strategy, with further balance declines expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. Deposits decreased $22 million for the quarter due to planned payoffs of maturing time deposits and reductions in money market savings accounts, and increased $20 million from December 31, 2023, as lower-cost deposits were generated and used to pay down Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) borrowings.
  • As of September 30, 2024, non-performing assets, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans ratios were 1.25% and 0.44%, respectively, compared to 0.90% and 0.50%, respectively, on December 31, 2023, and 0.49% and 0.50%, respectively, on September 30, 2023. The primary reason for the increase in the ratios over the time period is due to four credit relationships with borrowers in or related to the transportation industry, including one modified loan in compliance with the modified terms, two relationships with non-accrual loans, and one that is 90 plus days past due in the process of collection.
  • Also, as of September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) to loans was 1.27% compared to 1.27% on December 31, 2023, and 1.30% on September 30, 2023. The ACLL is impacted by third-party economic forecasts and qualitative factors. Over the course of 2023 and 2024, forecasts for gross domestic product and unemployment have generally improved while certain qualitative factors related to loan performance have trended up, resulting in a lower ACLL to loans ratio.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Banking Division net income was $5.8 million up from $2.9 million for the same period in 2023, primarily due to the sale-leaseback gain on sale and cost reduction activities in the 2024 period. The Mortgage Division was profitable for the third quarter of 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, its net loss was $0.1 million, improved from a $0.5 million loss in the same period in 2023 thanks to cost saving actions and despite production being down due to housing market challenges.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Operating results from our Banking and Mortgage Divisions improved for the quarter as highlighted above, at a time that continues to present many challenges for both community banking and mortgage banking companies. Our cost of funds and net interest margins showed nice improvements on a trending basis recently and we are working toward continued improvement, which should be accelerated by the recent decline in the Federal Funds Target Rates by the Federal Reserve. Our targeted expense controls implemented in late 2023 and early 2024 have supported improved operating results.”

He concluded, “Our plans for a final redemption of all remaining preferred stock during the fourth quarter of 2024 continue to move ahead. Earlier today, we announced the complete and final redemption of all preferred stock will occur on October 31, 2024. Although we now have sufficient cash on hand at CIB Marine for the final redemption, we have also secured lender commitments for a term loan and a line of credit for contingency purposes. This marks a significant achievement of the Company and improves prospects for building future shareholder value.”  

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in ten states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,September 30,September 30,
 20242024202420232023 20242023
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$12,283 $12,052 $11,801 $11,328 $10,117  $36,136 $27,741 
Interest expense 6,707  6,897  6,840  6,190  5,180   20,444  11,424 
Net interest income 5,576  5,155  4,961  5,138  4,937   15,692  16,317 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (113) 10  (28) 135  (140)  (131) (227)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,689  5,145  4,989  5,003  5,077   15,823  16,544 
Noninterest income (1) 2,897  6,904  1,627  1,824  2,368   11,428  7,076 
Noninterest expense 7,163  6,904  6,421  6,669  7,007   20,488  21,269 
Income before income taxes 1,423  5,145  195  158  438   6,763  2,351 
Income tax expense 347  1,361  17  1,050  59   1,725  579 
Net income (loss)$1,076 $3,784 $178 $(892)$379  $5,038 $1,772 
         
Common Share Data:         
Basic net income (loss) per share$0.79 $2.79 $0.13 $(0.67)$0.28  $3.73 $1.34 
Diluted net income (loss) per share 0.59  2.06  0.10  (0.67) 0.21   2.75  0.98 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (2) 57.80  55.36  52.59  53.35  52.05   57.80  52.05 
Book value per share (2) 56.06  53.61  50.84  51.58  50.28   56.06  50.28 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,357,259  1,356,255  1,341,181  1,334,163  1,333,900   1,351,205  1,320,342 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,833,586  1,833,881  1,820,498  1,813,207  1,814,727   1,828,956  1,811,151 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$888,283 $901,634 $897,595 $899,060 $874,247  $888,283 $874,247 
Loans 707,310  719,129  736,019  722,084  688,446   707,310  688,446 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,973) (9,083) (9,087) (9,136) (8,947)  (8,973) (8,947)
Investment securities 120,349  123,814  119,300  131,529  130,476   120,349  130,476 
Deposits 747,168  768,984  772,377  727,565  644,165   747,168  644,165 
Borrowings 33,583  28,222  32,120  76,956  138,469   33,583  138,469 
Stockholders' equity 92,358  89,008  85,091  85,075  83,313   92,358  83,313 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (3) 2.55% 2.38% 2.29% 2.41% 2.43%  2.41% 2.84%
Net interest spread (4) 1.80% 1.71% 1.63% 1.79% 1.85%  1.71% 2.34%
Noninterest income to average assets (5) 1.25% 3.09% 0.73% 0.78% 1.15%  1.69% 1.19%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.17% 3.09% 2.87% 3.00% 3.31%  3.04% 3.55%
Efficiency ratio (6) 85.32% 57.19% 97.20% 97.13% 95.06%  75.67% 90.66%
Earnings (loss) on average assets (7) 0.48% 1.69% 0.08% -0.40% 0.18%  0.75% 0.30%
Earnings (loss) on average equity (8) 4.71% 17.92% 0.84% -4.21% 1.78%  7.74% 2.82%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (9) 0.44% 0.47% 0.48% 0.50% 0.50%  0.44% 0.50%
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans 1.54% 1.38% 1.04% 1.07% 0.56%  1.54% 0.56%
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets 1.25% 1.14% 0.89% 0.90% 0.49%  1.25% 0.49%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (9) 1.27% 1.26% 1.23% 1.27% 1.30%  1.27% 1.30%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (9) 82.53% 91.24% 118.77% 118.59% 231.01%  82.53% 231.01%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (9) -0.01% 0.03% 0.03% 0.01% -0.01%  0.02% -0.01%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 10.40% 9.87% 9.48% 9.46% 9.53%  10.40% 9.53%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.54% 13.90% 13.07% 13.24% 13.58%  14.54% 13.58%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.89% 11.27% 10.48% 10.62% 10.91%  11.89% 10.91%
Leverage capital ratio 9.30% 8.93% 8.50% 8.62% 8.93%  9.30% 8.93%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 170  172  177  193  194   170  194 
Number of banking facilities 9  9  9  9  9   9  9 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(3) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(4) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(6) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(7) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(8) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(9) Excludes loans held for sale.
 


  
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 
       
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
 20242024202420232023 
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) 
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$13,814 $10,690 $7,727 $9,491 $9,203  
Reverse repurchase agreements -  -  -  -  -  
Securities available for sale 118,145  121,687  117,160  129,370  128,413  
Equity securities at fair value 2,204  2,127  2,140  2,159  2,063  
Loans held for sale 19,472  17,897  8,048  9,209  15,011  
       
Loans 707,310  719,129  736,019  722,084  688,446  
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,973) (9,083) (9,087) (9,136) (8,947) 
Net loans 698,337  710,046  726,932  712,948  679,499  
       
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,238  2,238  2,328  2,709  4,645  
Premises and equipment, net 1,526  1,569  3,550  3,602  3,675  
Accrued interest receivable 2,926  3,230  3,271  2,983  2,748  
Deferred tax assets, net 12,796  14,840  14,849  14,753  16,815  
Other real estate owned, net 211  283  375  375  375  
Bank owned life insurance 6,388  6,340  6,291  6,247  6,204  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 64  64  64  64  70  
Other assets 10,162  10,623  4,860  5,150  5,526  
Total assets$888,283 $901,634 $897,595 $899,060 $874,247  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity       
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand$95,471 $95,457 $87,621 $89,025 $88,674  
Interest-bearing demand 90,095  86,728  92,092  90,232  73,086  
Savings 234,969  244,595  261,998  256,059  254,211  
Time 326,633  342,204  330,666  292,249  228,194  
Total deposits 747,168  768,984  772,377  727,565  644,165  
Short-term borrowings 23,829  18,477  22,383  67,227  128,748  
Long-term borrowings 9,754  9,745  9,737  9,729  9,721  
Accrued interest payable 2,101  2,145  1,982  1,883  1,491  
Other liabilities 13,073  13,275  6,025  7,581  6,809  
Total liabilities 795,925  812,626  812,504  813,985  790,934  
       
Stockholders' Equity       
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference 13,806  13,806  13,806  13,806  13,806  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,372,642 and 1,349,392 issued shares; 1,358,573 and 1,335,323 outstanding shares at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. (1) 1,372  1,372  1,369  1,349  1,349  
Capital surplus 181,603  181,486  181,380  181,282  181,144  
Accumulated deficit (100,297) (101,373) (105,157) (105,335) (104,443) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (3,592) (5,749) (5,773) (5,493) (8,009) 
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (2) (534) (534) (534) (534) (534) 
Total stockholders' equity 92,358  89,008  85,091  85,075  83,313  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$888,283 $901,634 $897,595 $899,060 $874,247  
       
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 46,437 shares and 48,308 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank. 
       


 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 9 Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,September 30,September 30,
 20242024202420232023 20242023
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$10,573 $10,582 $10,394 $9,752 $8,718  $31,549 $23,781 
Loans held for sale 300  213  142  200  227   655  466 
Securities 1,183  1,217  1,231  1,330  1,132   3,631  3,148 
Other investments 227  40  34  46  40   301  346 
Total interest income 12,283  12,052  11,801  11,328  10,117   36,136  27,741 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 6,354  6,466  6,227  5,071  3,918   19,047  9,358 
Short-term borrowings 232  310  493  998  1,141   1,035  1,704 
Long-term borrowings 121  121  120  121  121   362  362 
Total interest expense 6,707  6,897  6,840  6,190  5,180   20,444  11,424 
Net interest income 5,576  5,155  4,961  5,138  4,937   15,692  16,317 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (113) 10  (28) 135  (140)  (131) (227)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 5,689  5,145  4,989  5,003  5,077   15,823  16,544 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 63  67  66  74  101   196  256 
Other service fees (5) 1  (5) 3  6   (9) 33 
Mortgage banking revenue, net 2,264  2,166  1,209  1,397  1,984   5,639  4,628 
Other income 150  273  163  165  132   586  413 
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 78  (14) (18) 96  (66)  46  (66)
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 420  0  202  0  0   622  151 
Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns) (73) 4,411  10  89  211   4,348  1,661 
Total noninterest income 2,897  6,904  1,627  1,824  2,368   11,428  7,076 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 4,852  4,700  4,289  4,369  4,631   13,841  14,282 
Equipment 504  457  462  493  484   1,423  1,463 
Occupancy and premises 495  391  436  415  490   1,322  1,332 
Data Processing 243  208  212  224  245   663  665 
Federal deposit insurance 182  219  199  170  123   600  360 
Professional services 254  219  199  243  271   672  866 
Telephone and data communication 51  51  56  66  57   158  174 
Insurance 78  80  81  79  82   239  238 
Other expense 504  579  487  610  624   1,570  1,889 
Total noninterest expense 7,163  6,904  6,421  6,669  7,007   20,488  21,269 
Income from operations before income taxes 1,423  5,145  195  158  438   6,763  2,351 
Income tax expense 347  1,361  17  1,050  59   1,725  579 
Net (loss) income  1,076  3,784  178  (892) 379   5,038  1,772 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders$1,076 $3,784 $178 $(892)$379  $5,038 $1,772 
         

