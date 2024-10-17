Definitive Healthcare launches Monocl Conferences to improve conference planning and participation for biopharma and medtech organizations

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), a leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the launch of Monocl Conferences. This solution is designed to enhance conference planning and participation for life science organizations by providing medical affairs, marketing, and conference planning teams with rich, contextualized conference data and access to the experts driving conference activities.



By delivering a comprehensive overview of key conference insights—including information about presenters, timing, and locations of the most relevant scientific and medical updates—Monocl Conferences can help biopharma and medtech organizations make the most of every conference.

Key features of Monocl Conferences include:

Visualized conference data: A user-friendly dashboard delivers powerful data visualization, making key insights easy to understand and eliminating the need for cumbersome spreadsheets.

Searchable conference insights: Users can quickly find relevant sessions, speakers, and topics across numerous presentations to identify important discussions and data readouts to attend.

Comparable data: Organizations can monitor year-over-year trends, presentations, topics, and conference activity of other key players across the industry with historical conference data for deeper insights.



“We understand the vital role that conferences play in the biopharma and medtech industries,” said Kristoffer Gustafsson, VP Platform Monocl at Definitive Healthcare. “Monocl Conferences is designed to streamline the planning process, drive strategic engagement, and ultimately support organizations in delivering innovative therapies and medical devices that improve patient outcomes.”

Monocl Conferences offers quick access to presentations, allowing users to uncover both their and their competitors’ share of the program. Additionally, the platform provides insights into conference discussions via social media listening, revealing trending topics and key online contributors, along with access to presentation titles and abstracts that highlight conference focus areas and details about the presence of centers of excellence.

Monocl Conferences is tailored to support diverse teams within life science organizations. It can help enhance scientific communication and expert engagement for medical affairs teams, streamline event organization and execution for conference planners, and provide marketing teams with insights to inform their conference selection, messaging, and presence. Together, these capabilities enable organizations to refine their conference strategies and derive maximum value from every event.

For more information about Monocl Conferences, visit definitivehc.com/conferences.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

