Verizon Business returns to HLTH 2024 to showcase how 5G innovation drives the future of healthcare

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business returns to the HLTH Event (booth #3028) in Las Vegas to showcase its latest advancements in 5G healthcare solutions. From enhanced connectivity and security to partnership showcases, Verizon Business is at the forefront of empowering healthcare providers with the technology they need to transform patient care.

Visit Verizon Business at Booth #3028:

Experience Verizon Business's healthcare solutions firsthand at booth #3028 in the Venetian Expo Center. Executives will be available to conduct hands-on demonstrations and discuss how Verizon Business can help healthcare organizations with workflow automation, operational efficiencies, democratization of care and home healthcare.

Verizon Business is changing the way healthcare is delivered by:

Boldly Unlocking Healthcare Innovation:

"Verizon Business is committed to empowering healthcare providers with the technology and expertise they need to deliver exceptional patient care," said Daniel Lawson, Senior Vice President of Global Solutions, Verizon Business. "Our 5G solutions aim to enable smarter, more efficient operations, to help healthcare providers improve patient outcomes. We're here to help the industry unlock innovation and build the future of healthcare, ultimately helping improve people’s lives.”

Newsroom Stage Presentation:

On Monday, October 21 at 3pm PT, Gary Lynch, Global Practice Lead & CTO for Healthcare, Insurance, and Life Sciences at Verizon Business, will present on the Newsroom stage. His topic will be how Verizon Business is enabling a digital innovator on AI and 5G-powered health solutions to transform elder care.

Visit our website for more information about Verizon Business Healthcare .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .