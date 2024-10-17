Space Sensors and Actuators Market Report 2024, Featuring Leading Market Players Analog Devices, Honeywell, InnaLabs, ISP System, Moog, RUAG, SNC, TE Connectivity, Teledyne and Texas Instruments

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Sensors and Actuators Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Space Sensors and Actuators Market is forecast to surpass US$3.28 billion in 2024.



Investment by Private Firms in Space Exploration Missions



The space sensors and actuators market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. One significant driver is the substantial investment by private firms in space exploration missions. Private companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and others have significantly expanded their involvement in space activities, ranging from satellite deployment to crewed missions to the International Space Station (ISS) and beyond. These investments are fostering innovation in space technology, pushing boundaries in satellite miniaturization, reusable launch systems, and advanced propulsion technologies. The competitive landscape created by private firms has also lowered costs and accelerated the pace of development in the space industry, spurring market growth for sensors and actuators.



Moreover, the increasing commercialization of space activities is another pivotal factor propelling market expansion. Commercial satellite operators are leveraging advanced sensor technologies for applications such as Earth observation, telecommunications, and remote sensing. These satellites require sophisticated sensors for imaging, environmental monitoring, and communication, driving demand for high-performance sensor systems. Actuators, crucial for satellite maneuverability and functionality, are also benefiting from advancements in materials science and robotics, enabling more precise and reliable spacecraft operations.



Radiation Damage and Corrosive Atmosphere Hinder the Market Growth



Radiation damage and the corrosive atmosphere present significant challenges hindering the growth of the space sensors and actuators market. In the harsh environment of space, spacecraft and their components are exposed to ionizing radiation from cosmic rays and solar radiation. This radiation can degrade electronic components over time, affecting their performance and reliability. Radiation-hardened materials and designs are required to mitigate these effects, adding complexity and cost to the development of space sensors and actuators.



Moreover, the corrosive atmosphere in space, which includes atomic oxygen and other reactive species, poses another obstacle. These elements can cause oxidation and degradation of exposed materials, leading to potential failures in mechanical and electronic components. Ensuring the longevity and operational integrity of sensors and actuators in such environments necessitates the use of specialized coatings, materials, and design strategies that can withstand prolonged exposure to these corrosive agents.

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Sensors

Actuators

Segment by Sensors

Environmental Sensors

Structural Health Monitoring Sensors

Attitude and Orbit Control Sensors

Segment by Actuators

Thrusters

Control Moment Gyroscopes

Reaction Wheels

Solar Array Drives

Segment by Platform

Satellites

Capsules/Cargos

Interplanetary Spacecraft & Probes

Rovers/Spacecraft Landers

Launch Vehicle

Segment by Application

Attitude & Orbital Control System

Command & Data Handling System

Telemetry

Tracking and Command

Thermal System

Propellent Feed System

Other Applications

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, the report also includes revenue forecasts for five regional and 19 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Space Sensors and Actuators Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies in the Space Sensors and Actuators market profiled in the report include:

AMETEK

Analog Devices

Honeywell International

InnaLabs

ISP System

Maxar Technologies

Moog

RUAG Holding

Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Technologies

Texas Instruments (TI)

