U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Devices Market Report 2024-2030, with Profiles of Invacare, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Medline Industries, Guldmann, Direct Supply, Joerns Healthcare, Savaria and Arjo

The U.S. skilled nursing facility devices market is expected to reach USD 1.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The growing senior demographic necessitates enhanced medical devices to meet complex care needs, while innovations such as smart beds and remote monitoring systems are improving patient management and outcomes. For instance, the Hillrom ReadyConnect System offers a dependable wireless link between the Centrella Smart+ Bed and Nurse Call, ensuring ease of use, reducing floor clutter, and enabling quicker data transmission.







The rising aging population and the need for long-term care for older adults requiring specialized medical attention and daily assistance drive the market growth. Advances in medical technology are improving the quality of care in skilled nursing facilities and enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, projected by the WHO to rise from 20 million cases in 2022 to over 35 million by 2050, further drives the demand for skilled nursing services. In addition, evolving healthcare policies and regulations enhance reimbursement models and facility standards, contributing to industry growth.



The growing demand for personalized care in the U.S. healthcare system also drives the market. Patients and their families increasingly seek facilities that offer tailored treatment plans and specialized services to meet their unique needs. Skilled nursing facilities are responding to this demand by investing in devices and technologies that enable them to provide more personalized care, such as assistive devices for mobility, rehabilitation equipment, and monitoring systems. This focus on customized care is expected to continue driving the market growth in the coming years.



U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Devices Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the medical bed frames segment held the largest market share in 2023. This can be attributed to the growing number of elderly individuals, which leads to a rise in the demand for specialized beds

Some prominent players in the U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Devicesmarket include Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot, Inc.), Medline Industries, LP., Guldmann Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter), Direct Supply, Inc., Joerns Healthcare, Savaria, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., and Arjo

For instance, in January 2023, Genesis Healthcare Inc. announced plans to expand its operations by adding 34 new nursing homes in Pennsylvania and the 15 facilities it currently operates in the state

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Devices Market

2.1.1. Market Snapshot

2.1.2. Segment Snapshot

2.1.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Trends and Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing aging population

3.3.1.2. Technological advancements

3.3.1.3. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.3.1.4. Heightened regulatory standards

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1. High costs associated with advanced medical technology

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. Type Business Analysis

4.1. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Devices Market: Type Movement Analysis

4.2. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Devices Market: Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.4. U.S. Skilled Nursing Facility Devices Market Estimates & Forecast, by Type

4.5. Lifts

4.5.2. Floor Lift

4.5.3. Ceiling Lift

4.5.4. Stand Assist Lifts

4.6. Hygiene Products (Bathing/Shower)

4.7. Therapeutic Mattress Surfaces

4.7.2. Purchase

4.7.3. Rental

4.8. Medical Bed Frames

4.8.2. Purchase

4.8.3. Rental



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Company Categorization

5.2. Company Market Position Analysis

5.3. Company Share Analysis

5.4. Strategy Mapping

5.5. Company Profiles

Invacare Corporation

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (Medical Depot, Inc.)

Medline Industries

Guldmann

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Baxter)

Direct Supply, Inc.

Joerns Healthcare

Savaria

McKesson Medical-Surgical

Arjo

