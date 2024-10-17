Quick Custom Intelligence Celebrates Milestone Success at the 2024 Global Gaming Expo

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) capped off a remarkable appearance at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), held from October 7 to 10, 2024, with a series of exciting announcements that solidified their position as a leader in AI-driven casino intelligence software.



The highly anticipated event saw QCI unveil the latest version of the QCI Enterprise Platform, which delivers unprecedented features designed to optimize casino operations and revenue. Attendees also witnessed the reveal of QCI’s latest AI technology, which continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming analytics and intelligence.

Adding to the excitement, QCI’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew Cardno was honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from Gaming & Leisure for his contributions to the gaming industry over the past three decades. This award reflects Cardno’s lasting impact on data-driven decision-making in casinos, setting industry standards for innovation.

In addition to this accolade, Andrew Cardno and QCI CEO Dr. Ralph Thomas proudly announced the release of their eleventh book, The Math That Gaming Made - Compendium, an in-depth exploration of the mathematical principles that shape the gaming industry today. The book promises to serve as a valuable resource for professionals seeking to enhance their understanding of data science in gaming.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better platform to showcase our latest innovations,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI. “The Global Gaming Expo has always been a key event for us, and this year exceeded our expectations. The response to our new QCI Enterprise Platform has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited to continue shaping the future of the gaming industry.”

Andrew Cardno shared his thoughts on the event and his recent recognition: “Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from Gaming & Leisure is an incredible honor. But what excites me the most is the energy and enthusiasm we saw from our customers and industry peers at the expo. The latest advancements in AI technology we introduced will redefine how casinos harness data, and I’m proud to be at the forefront of that transformation.”

Victor Rocha, a prominent figure in the gaming industry, commented on the electric atmosphere at QCI’s booth: “The excitement surrounding QCI’s new offerings was palpable. From the advanced AI capabilities to the enhanced functionality of the QCI Enterprise Platform, it’s clear that QCI is leading the charge in innovation. Visiting their booth was a highlight of the show.”

The 2024 Global Gaming Expo was an undeniable success for QCI, further solidifying the company’s role as a pioneer in the gaming technology space. With their latest developments and the release of The Math That Gaming Made - Compendium, QCI is well-positioned to drive the gaming industry forward.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Victor Rocha

Victor Rocha holds the distinguished position of Conference Chairman for the Indian Gaming Association, while also leading Victor-Strategies as its president. As the owner and publisher of Pechanga.net, he has been deeply engaged in the political landscape of U.S. tribal gaming since 1998. Rocha’s outstanding contributions to the industry have been recognized through numerous accolades, such as AGEM’s 2023 Peter Mead Memorial Award Honoring Excellence in Gaming Media & Communication, the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development’s 2015 Tribal Gaming Visionary Award, the American Gaming Association’s 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award for Gaming Communications, Raving’s 2012 Casino Marketing Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Indian Gaming Association’s 2002 Outstanding Contribution to Indian Country, VCAT’s 2001 Catalyst Award, and Global Gaming Business Magazine’s 2000 “40 Under 40” list.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354