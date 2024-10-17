Howard Community College Awarded $148,176 Grant to Launch Workforce Training Program for Students with Disabilities and Employers

Columbia, MD, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) President Daria J. Willis announced the receipt of a $148,176 grant from the Maryland Department of Labor’s Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) Maryland program. The grant will fund the Central Maryland Logistics Workforce Pipeline Partnership project at the college. The workforce training program will transition students with disabilities into careers in the logistics industry while helping employers adopt and create more inclusive work environments. In partnership with the Autism Society of Maryland, the Arc of Howard County, the Howard County Office of Workforce Development, and the Maryland State Department of Education Division of Rehabilitation Services, the courses for the project will begin in late October, which also marks the celebration of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Over the past few years, we all have become aware of the important and essential work of logistics industry workers,” said Willis. “This innovative partnership is one of the many ways HCC is investing in the future workforce of Maryland and providing students with pathways to stable employment and equitable, family-sustaining wages. We are proud to serve our diverse community and provide opportunities for everyone whose life goals can be realized through education.”

The partnership will serve 18- to 24- year-old high school completers with disabilities and provide two entry-level certifications: Certified Logistics Associate (CLA) and Certified Logistics Technician (CLT). Students will participate in theory classroom portions and skills lab components through HCC’s workforce training programs to prepare them for roles in a logistics environment, such as materials handling, inventory, receiving and stocking, and dispatch, routing, and tracking.

Participating students will complete a paid externship with industry partners including Rhee Brothers, H&S Bakery, the Community Action Council of Howard County, Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, and Shimadzu to gain real-world work experience. Students will be accompanied by job coaches to ensure a successful transition into the workforce. The program will culminate in a completion ceremony and job fair, allowing the students to engage with prospective employers.

“At H&S, we believe in the power of diverse teams and the unique perspectives that individuals with differing abilities bring to the workplace,” said Jennifer Stiles, Director of Human Resources at H&S Family of Bakeries. “Partnering with Howard Community College is an exciting opportunity for us to not only contribute to the success of these students but also enrich our own organization by fostering an inclusive environment.”

The grant will also fund training opportunities for employers to help create more diverse, inclusive work environments and cultures of care and belonging for all employees, and provide supervisors with tools to successfully manage individuals with disabilities.

“The Maryland Department of Labor is pleased to support Howard Community College on this exciting initiative,” said Secretary Portia Wu. “Maryland’s economic growth depends upon unlocking opportunities for all Marylanders, including those with differing abilities. We are excited to see the diverse stakeholders who have come together to provide support for these students.”

EARN Maryland awards funding to strategic industry partnerships that comprise employers, non-profits, higher education institutions, local workforce development boards, and local governments. Based upon employer-identified training needs, partnerships provide education and skills training to unemployed and underemployed Marylanders. The program also includes career advancement strategies for incumbent workers, leading to a more highly skilled workforce in the state.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.