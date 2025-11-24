Howard Community College Awarded $2.2 Million Federal Grant to Build Integrated Student Success Hub

COLUMBIA, MD, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College President Daria J. Willis announced a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education's Title III Strengthening Institutions Program to develop the Howard Hub for Student Success, a comprehensive, integrated approach to student support services.

The five-year grant will enable HCC to create a "one front door" model that will streamline access to academic advising, financial aid, career services, and other critical student support resources. The Howard Hub is designed to improve student retention, completion rates, and overall success by reducing barriers to accessing services and creating a more cohesive student experience.

"HCC has significantly grown its profile as a resource for federal investment within the last four years," said Willis. “This growth complements our historic enrollment gains, historic philanthropic support, and expanding career development opportunities to programs in the humanities, applied sciences, and skilled trades. I am grateful for Senators Angela Alsobrooks and Chris Van Hollen, and Representative Sarah Elfreth for their advocacy in lifting HCC as a national model for community college excellence and federal support. We look forward to the Howard Hub transforming how we serve our students by creating a seamless, integrated support system."

The Howard Hub grant funding will also support professional development for faculty and staff to serve diverse student populations better and enhance evaluation systems to measure student outcomes and drive continuous improvement. Department of Education officials expect the five-year funding to yield scalable service models that can be adapted by other institutions nationwide.

The grant represents the latest in a series of significant federal investments recognizing HCC's leadership in innovative education and workforce development. Over the past two years, the college has secured more than $4 million in competitive federal grants.

In 2023, the college received a $1 million federal Childcare Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant to reopen its on-campus Children's Learning Center. The center now serves more than 70 families in partnership with the Community Action Council of Howard County, providing critical support for student parents pursuing higher education. More than 2,900 students enrolled at HCC during the last fiscal year received Pell Grant funding, with 24% claiming child dependents.

Last fall, former National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr. visited HCC to host a Community College Cyber Workforce Forum and keynote the groundbreaking of the college's new Workforce Development and Trades Center. During his visit, Director Coker announced a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to support cybersecurity apprenticeships.

In September, HCC was awarded a $767,500 grant from the National Science Foundation to launch a new Associate of Applied Science degree in Cybersecurity. The program features specialized tracks in healthcare data protection and organizational risk management, directly addressing the national shortage of cybersecurity professionals with practical, job-ready skills.

The Title III Strengthening Institutions Program supports colleges and universities to expand their capacity to serve low-income students and strengthen institutional management. HCC's award reflects the college's mission to provide accessible, affordable education to the Howard County community and beyond.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.