Thomas Clement and Wonsook Kim Commit $1 Million to Howard Community College, Second Major Gift in Two Years

COLUMBIA, MD, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) President Daria J. Willis announced that philanthropists Thomas P. Clement and Wonsook Kim have made a second major gift of $1 million to the college through their T&W Foundation, further affirming their commitment to advancing academic excellence and student success in Howard County.

The gift complements the couple's historic $2.5 million donation in 2024, the largest single gift in Howard Community College's history. Their total of $3.5 million in gifts represents transformative support for access and achievement in one of Maryland's industrial areas of focus.

"We are deeply grateful to Thomas and Wonsook for this continued partnership and generous investment in HCC's future," said Willis. "They believe genuinely and passionately in our mission, faculty and students. This gift will amplify the impact of their previous contribution and create lasting change in our community."

A renowned inventor and entrepreneur, Clement is the Founder, President, and CEO of Acroventions Laboratories. He holds over 75 patents for surgical devices used in laparoscopic, cardiovascular, neurological, oncological, and otolaryngologic procedures. Kim is an internationally acclaimed visual artist whose work has been featured in more than 100 exhibitions worldwide, and recently in HCC's Richard B. Tolkin Family Art Gallery and on permanent display in the Thomas P. Clement Science, Engineering, and Technology Hall.

Both gifts will support faculty and students in HCC's Department of Engineering with scholarships, equipment upgrades, and teaching resources. Money will also be donated to the college's Fueling Dragons food pantry programs.

"Community colleges play a vital role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and leaders, and in sustaining a high quality of life for a diverse citizenry,” said Clement. "We are excited to deepen our partnership with HCC and Dr. Willis as the vision for HCC—growing as Howard County’s premier resource for higher education—expands at a historic pace."

Since Willis' appointment in 2021, HCC has secured two of its largest donations in school history from the Clement and Kim family, underscoring the college's rising prominence as a model two-year institution. In total, HCC has raised more than $16 million since 2022, and $31.3 million over the last decade.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.

