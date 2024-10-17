Workers’ Compensation Leaders Recognized with IAIABC President’s Awards

MONONA, Wis., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Doucette, Cabinet Secretary, New Mexico General Services Department, and then-IAIABC President, recognized eight individuals for their service to the IAIABC and the workers’ compensation industry at the IAIABC 110th Convention.

Conferred annually, the President’s Awards honor those who demonstrate commitment to reducing harm and aiding recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. The IAIABC proudly celebrates these individuals and their achievements.

The 2024 President’s Award was given to Phillip Germain, CEO, Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board. This award is given in appreciation for dedicated leadership and service to the IAIABC and workers’ compensation community.

The 2024 Frances Perkins Award was given to Paul Tauriello, Director, Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation. This award is awarded for following in the footsteps of Frances Perkins, US Secretary of Labor and IAIABC President, who was a role model for progressive leadership in workers’ compensation.

The 2024 Samuel Gompers Award was presented to Sara Ranney, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 244 and Albuquerque Fire Rescue. This award is given in recognition of outstanding efforts “In improving the working conditions of the masses.”

The 2024 IAIABC Award of Merit was presented to Jason Swant, Workers’ Compensation Section Manager, Montana Employment Standards Division. This award recognizes an individual for outstanding contribution of leadership and commitment in furthering the goals of the association.

The 2024 International Collaboration Award was presented to Cheryl Tucker, CEO, Association of Workers’ Compensation Boards of Canada (formerly). This award is given for excellence in promoting collaboration and understanding between international workers’ compensation and social security agencies.

The 2024 Outstanding Achievement in EDI was presented to Pam Morton, Business Systems Analyst – Regulatory, Riskonnect. This award is given for outstanding contribution and commitment to the development of Electronic Data Interchange standards for workers’ compensation reporting.

The 2024 Associate Member Award of Merit was presented to Stephanie Arkelian, Sr. Director, Product Management, Healthesystems. This award recognizes outstanding contribution of leadership and commitment in furthering the goals of the Association.

The 2024 Past President Award was presented to Mark Long.

Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager

Phone: (608) 410-2216

Email: cnudleman@iaiabc.org