2025 IAIABC NextGen Award Nominations Open

MONONA, Wis., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) has opened nominations for its 9th annual NextGen Awards. The IAIABC NextGen Awards recognize individuals under the age of 40 who are having a positive impact on the workers’ compensation industry and are doing exemplary work for their organizations. Since its inception, the IAIABC has honored 60 individuals with a NextGen award.

IAIABC NextGen Award winners are positively impacting every facet of the industry, such as claims management, business operations, data reporting, and public administration. The IAIABC NextGen Awards are an excellent opportunity to recognize exceptional employees who go above and beyond. They also have a significant impact on the NextGen recipients "The recognition I received from winning the NextGen Award has provided me with invaluable connections and opportunities within workers' compensation. The award has already led to new speaking engagements and helped me to build relationships that have provided direct support for my projects. What has been especially rewarding is how the award creates natural connections with industry leaders around innovation and research. I'm excited to continue growing within the workers' compensation community." said Charles Cordova, NextGen Class of 2024.

Nominations can be made for any individual under the age of 40 who is working in the workers’ compensation industry. Colleagues and peers nominate those in the industry whose work has gone above and beyond. Nominees do not need to work for IAIABC member organizations.

NextGen Award nominations are open now and can be submitted through March 12, 2025. Finalist statements of support will be requested beginning April 23 and close on May 7. Winners will be notified and announced by June 2nd.

To learn more about the IAIABC NextGen Awards or to nominate an individual, please visit https://www.iaiabc.org/nextgen-awards.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to empower, educate, and connect the global workers’ compensation community to reduce harm and aid recovery from work injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.

Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager

Phone: (608) 410-2214

Email: cnudleman@iaiabc.org