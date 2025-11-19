27 Individuals Receive IAIABC Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Digital Credential

MONONA, Wis., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) hosted the 11th cohort of its Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program with 27 participants representing 13 jurisdictions. The IAIABC Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program is a comprehensive educational program for jurisdictional agency staff, covering regulatory, policy, and administrative topics focusing on all areas of the workers’ compensation system.
There are many facets of a workers' compensation system - legal, medical, economic - and learning how they all connect to the broader goal of recovery and economic security is important. The IAIABC's Foundations of Workers' Compensation Program provides this overview and context. Participants shared perspectives and ideas and learned about the workers’ compensation system through discussion sessions, courses, self-paced modules, and activities.
Reflecting on the 2025 program, one participant stated, “I truly enjoyed [The Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program] overall and hope to send more of our staff to the program in the future. Getting varying perspective on topics impacting our industry [was most valuable]."
The IAIABC offers congratulations to the following participants who completed the Foundations Program and earned the Foundations of Workers’ Compensation digital credential:
|Will
|Armstrong
|Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
|Audriana
|Barrientes
|New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
|Tiffany
|Becker
|Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
|Stephanie
|Brown-Woods
|New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
|Kawajalyn
|Collins
|Missouri Division of Workers’ Compensation
|Ruth
|Crawford
|Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training
|Corrine
|Dalzell
|Idaho Industrial Commission
|Marissa
|Freeman
|New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
|Emily
|Grayek
|Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
|Juliana
|Hill
|Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
|Joe
|Lolich
|Minnesota Division of Workers’ Compensation
|Caity
|MacMillan
|Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents
|Tae
|Massey
|Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
|Donetta
|McDowell
|Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division
|Audrey
|Nemeth
|Idaho Industrial Commission
|Evelyn
|Ortiz-Ibarra
|New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
|Alan
|Pace
|Idaho Industrial Commission
|Nick
|Poole
|Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division
|Joseph
|Renyolds
|Louisiana Office of Workers’ Compensation
|Catherine
|Sanchez
|New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
|Danielle
|Schoberg
|Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation
|Kate
|Sidora
|Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation
|Cassy
|Sime
|Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division
|Charity
|Steffen
|Oregon Workers’ Compensation Division
|Eric
|Summers
|Idaho Industrial Commission
|Julie
|Wisbar
|Nevada Division of Insurance
|Michelle
|Wong
|Idaho Industrial Commission
The IAIABC Foundations Program looks forward to engaging its next cohort of agency staff looking to increase and enhance their knowledge of workers’ compensation systems in 2026. To learn more about the Foundations Program, visit www.iaiabc.org/foundations-program.
About the IAIABC
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to empower, educate, and connect the global workers’ compensation community to reduce harm and aid recovery from work injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.