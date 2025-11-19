27 Individuals Receive IAIABC Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Digital Credential

MONONA, Wis., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) hosted the 11th cohort of its Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program with 27 participants representing 13 jurisdictions. The IAIABC Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program is a comprehensive educational program for jurisdictional agency staff, covering regulatory, policy, and administrative topics focusing on all areas of the workers’ compensation system.

There are many facets of a workers' compensation system - legal, medical, economic - and learning how they all connect to the broader goal of recovery and economic security is important. The IAIABC's Foundations of Workers' Compensation Program provides this overview and context. Participants shared perspectives and ideas and learned about the workers’ compensation system through discussion sessions, courses, self-paced modules, and activities.

Reflecting on the 2025 program, one participant stated, “I truly enjoyed [The Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program] overall and hope to send more of our staff to the program in the future. Getting varying perspective on topics impacting our industry [was most valuable]."

The IAIABC offers congratulations to the following participants who completed the Foundations Program and earned the Foundations of Workers’ Compensation digital credential:

Will Armstrong Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation Audriana Barrientes New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration Tiffany Becker Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation Stephanie Brown-Woods New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration Kawajalyn Collins Missouri Division of Workers’ Compensation Ruth Crawford Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training Corrine Dalzell Idaho Industrial Commission Marissa Freeman New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration Emily Grayek Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation Juliana Hill Colorado Division of Workers’ Compensation Joe Lolich Minnesota Division of Workers’ Compensation Caity MacMillan Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents Tae Massey Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Donetta McDowell Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division Audrey Nemeth Idaho Industrial Commission Evelyn Ortiz-Ibarra New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration Alan Pace Idaho Industrial Commission Nick Poole Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division Joseph Renyolds Louisiana Office of Workers’ Compensation Catherine Sanchez New Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration Danielle Schoberg Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation Kate Sidora Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation Cassy Sime Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division Charity Steffen Oregon Workers’ Compensation Division Eric Summers Idaho Industrial Commission Julie Wisbar Nevada Division of Insurance Michelle Wong Idaho Industrial Commission

The IAIABC Foundations Program looks forward to engaging its next cohort of agency staff looking to increase and enhance their knowledge of workers’ compensation systems in 2026. To learn more about the Foundations Program, visit www.iaiabc.org/foundations-program.

