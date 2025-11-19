27 Individuals Receive IAIABC Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Digital Credential

 | Source: IAIABC IAIABC

MONONA, Wis., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) hosted the 11th cohort of its Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program with 27 participants representing 13 jurisdictions. The IAIABC Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program is a comprehensive educational program for jurisdictional agency staff, covering regulatory, policy, and administrative topics focusing on all areas of the workers’ compensation system.

There are many facets of a workers' compensation system - legal, medical, economic - and learning how they all connect to the broader goal of recovery and economic security is important. The IAIABC's Foundations of Workers' Compensation Program provides this overview and context. Participants shared perspectives and ideas and learned about the workers’ compensation system through discussion sessions, courses, self-paced modules, and activities.

Reflecting on the 2025 program, one participant stated, “I truly enjoyed [The Foundations of Workers’ Compensation Program] overall and hope to send more of our staff to the program in the future. Getting varying perspective on topics impacting our industry [was most valuable]."

The IAIABC offers congratulations to the following participants who completed the Foundations Program and earned the Foundations of Workers’ Compensation digital credential:

WillArmstrongColorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
AudrianaBarrientesNew Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
TiffanyBeckerColorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
StephanieBrown-WoodsNew Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
KawajalynCollinsMissouri Division of Workers’ Compensation
RuthCrawfordRhode Island Department of Labor and Training
CorrineDalzellIdaho Industrial Commission
MarissaFreemanNew Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
EmilyGrayekColorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
JulianaHillColorado Division of Workers’ Compensation
JoeLolichMinnesota Division of Workers’ Compensation
CaityMacMillanCommonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents
TaeMasseyTennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
DonettaMcDowellMontana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division
AudreyNemethIdaho Industrial Commission
EvelynOrtiz-IbarraNew Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
AlanPaceIdaho Industrial Commission
NickPooleMontana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division
JosephRenyoldsLouisiana Office of Workers’ Compensation
CatherineSanchezNew Mexico Workers’ Compensation Administration
DanielleSchobergColorado Division of Workers' Compensation
KateSidoraTexas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation
CassySimeMontana Department of Labor and Industry, Employment Standards Division
CharitySteffenOregon Workers’ Compensation Division
EricSummersIdaho Industrial Commission
JulieWisbarNevada Division of Insurance
MichelleWongIdaho Industrial Commission
   

The IAIABC Foundations Program looks forward to engaging its next cohort of agency staff looking to increase and enhance their knowledge of workers’ compensation systems in 2026. To learn more about the Foundations Program, visit www.iaiabc.org/foundations-program.

About the IAIABC
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to empower, educate, and connect the global workers’ compensation community to reduce harm and aid recovery from work injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Workers Compensation
                            
                            
                                insurance
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



        

            

            
Contact Data



    
    

 
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading