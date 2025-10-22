The IAIABC Swears in Board of Directors for 2025-2026 Term

MONONA, Wis, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the IAIABC 111th Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the IAIABC swore in their new Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term. The Board, which is made up of 13 jurisdictional leaders, as well as the head of the Associate Member Council, a NextGen representative, and the IAIABC Executive Director, will set the vision, mission, and strategic direction of the Association.
Said Phillip Germain, CEO of the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board and IAIABC President, “I am honored to continue serving IAIABC alongside leaders in the workers’ compensation industry to support our vision of a world free from the pain and loss of work injuries and illnesses. The Board and staff of the IAIABC will continue working with the membership to understand their needs and deliver the important education, events and resources that help make our vision come to life.”
The IAIABC congratulates the 2025-2026 Board of Directors:
Phillip Germain, IAIABC President
CEO, Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board
Dr. Brian Wilson, IAIABC President-Elect
Director of Medical and Health Services Research, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation
Sheri Bowles, Treasurer
Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents
Anna Hui, Immediate Past President
Director, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations
Dr. Mohammed Azman
Chief Executive Officer, Social Security Organisation Malaysia
Michael J. Brennan
Chairman, Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission
Shannon Bruno Bishop
District Judge, Louisiana Workforce Commission
Dan Campbell
CEO, Workers’ Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island
Wesley Marshall
Chairman, Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission
Tim Petersen
President and CEO, WorkSafeNB
Ann-Kathrin Schäfer
Section Manager International Policy and European Law, German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV)
Matt West
Administrator, Oregon Workers’ Compensation Division
Aaron White
Commissioner, Idaho Industrial Commission
Briana Ramirez, Ex-Officio Member (NextGen)
EDI Supervisor, Insurance Company of the West
Sandy Shtab, Ex-Officio Member
VP, Industry & State Affairs, Healthesystems
Heather Lore, Ex-Officio Member
Executive Director, IAIABC
About the IAIABC
The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.
