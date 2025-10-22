The IAIABC Swears in Board of Directors for 2025-2026 Term

MONONA, Wis, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the IAIABC 111th Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the IAIABC swore in their new Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term. The Board, which is made up of 13 jurisdictional leaders, as well as the head of the Associate Member Council, a NextGen representative, and the IAIABC Executive Director, will set the vision, mission, and strategic direction of the Association.

Said Phillip Germain, CEO of the Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board and IAIABC President, “I am honored to continue serving IAIABC alongside leaders in the workers’ compensation industry to support our vision of a world free from the pain and loss of work injuries and illnesses. The Board and staff of the IAIABC will continue working with the membership to understand their needs and deliver the important education, events and resources that help make our vision come to life.”

The IAIABC congratulates the 2025-2026 Board of Directors:

Phillip Germain, IAIABC President

CEO, Saskatchewan Workers’ Compensation Board

Dr. Brian Wilson, IAIABC President-Elect

Director of Medical and Health Services Research, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation

Sheri Bowles, Treasurer

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Industrial Accidents

Anna Hui, Immediate Past President

Director, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations

Dr. Mohammed Azman

Chief Executive Officer, Social Security Organisation Malaysia

Michael J. Brennan

Chairman, Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission

Shannon Bruno Bishop

District Judge, Louisiana Workforce Commission

Dan Campbell

CEO, Workers’ Compensation Board of Prince Edward Island

Wesley Marshall

Chairman, Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission

Tim Petersen

President and CEO, WorkSafeNB

Ann-Kathrin Schäfer

Section Manager International Policy and European Law, German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV)

Matt West

Administrator, Oregon Workers’ Compensation Division

Aaron White

Commissioner, Idaho Industrial Commission

Briana Ramirez, Ex-Officio Member (NextGen)

EDI Supervisor, Insurance Company of the West

Sandy Shtab, Ex-Officio Member

VP, Industry & State Affairs, Healthesystems

Heather Lore, Ex-Officio Member

Executive Director, IAIABC

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.

Contact: Cameron Nudleman, IAIABC Membership & Communications Manager

Phone: (608) 410-2216

Email: cnudleman@iaiabc.org