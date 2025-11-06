Workers’ Compensation Leaders Recognized with IAIABC President’s Awards

MONONA, Wis., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anna Hui, Director, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, and then-IAIABC President, recognized eight individuals for their service to the IAIABC and the workers’ compensation industry at the IAIABC 111th Convention.

Conferred annually, the President’s Awards honor those who demonstrate commitment to reducing harm and aiding recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. The IAIABC proudly celebrates these individuals and their achievements.

The 2025 President’s Award was given to Tina Greene, Regulatory and Industry Standards Director, Enlyte. This award is given in appreciation for dedicated leadership and service to the IAIABC and workers’ compensation community.

The 2025 Frances Perkins Award was given to Jordan Russell, Chairman, Oklahoma Workers’ Compensation Commission. This award is awarded for following in the footsteps of Frances Perkins, US Secretary of Labor and IAIABC President, who was a role model for progressive leadership in workers’ compensation.

The 2025 Samuel Gompers Award was presented to Karen Funkenbusch, University of Missouri. This award is given in recognition of outstanding efforts “In improving the working conditions of the masses.”

The 2025 IAIABC Award of Merit was presented to Erin Bishop, Alternative Dispute Resolution Department Supervisor, Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. This award recognizes an individual for outstanding contribution of leadership and commitment in furthering the goals of the association.

The 2025 International Collaboration Award was presented to Edmund Cheong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Social Security Organisation Malaysia. This award is given for excellence in promoting collaboration and understanding between international workers’ compensation and social security agencies.

The 2025 Outstanding Achievement in EDI was presented to Martha Luevano, Director for Enterprise Automation Services, Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation. This award is given for outstanding contribution and commitment to the development of Electronic Data Interchange standards for workers’ compensation reporting.

The 2025 Associate Member Award of Merit was presented to Jill Anne Dulich, Director, Claims and Operations, Self-Insurers’ Security Fund. This award recognizes outstanding contribution of leadership and commitment in furthering the goals of the Association.

The 2025 Past President Award was presented to Robert Doucette.

About the IAIABC The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.