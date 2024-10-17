Kite Mobility to Launch New All-Electric Rideshare Hub at The Garden District Condominiums

Kite Mobility, rapidly expanding its reach, is launching its all-electric rideshare service at The Garden District Condominiums in downtown Toronto, offering residents and the local community convenient access to sustainable transportation options.

The mobility hub features electric Volvo XC40s, charging stations, and electric bikes, enhancing the building's eco-friendly amenities while contributing to a greener community.

Residents can easily book and use the electric rideshare vehicles via the Kite mobile app, with charging, insurance, and maintenance all included, aligning with the condominium's commitment to sustainable and modern living.







TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Mobility is excited to announce the launch of its all-electric rideshare service at The Garden District Condominiums this November. Located in the vibrant heart of Toronto’s Garden District, this groundbreaking transportation solution not only enhances residents' lifestyles but also champions sustainable mobility within the community.

The Garden District Condominium is a stunning 32-storey, 234-suite building, representing a significant transformation in the Garden District neighbourhood. With its unique architectural design that blends a heritage preservation base, a mid-rise podium, and a striking glass cantilever tower, and flooded with natural light. North and south-facing balconies offer breathtaking views of Toronto's skyline and lush green spaces, seamlessly integrating heritage preservation with contemporary aesthetics and Kites electric ride share amenity.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kite to bring innovative mobility solutions to the residents of the Garden District Condominiums. This collaboration allows us to enhance the living experience by providing convenient access to electric vehicles and bikes, empowering our community with sustainable transportation options that elevate their lifestyle,” said Shakeel Walji, Owner, The Sher Corporation.

Residents and visitors can now take advantage of Kite’s mobility hub, including Volvo XC40s, reserved parking, and dedicated chargers stationed at P1, plus a fleet of electric bikes and charging stations available in the visitors’ bike room. This convenient amenity is primarily designed for residents but will also be open to the public, promoting eco-friendly transportation for everyone in the community.

Accessing Kite’s electric rideshare vehicles is simple and efficient through the Kite mobile app, streamlining the booking and usage process for electric transportation. This initiative aligns perfectly with the condominium’s commitment to modern living by offering residents sustainable options that help reduce their carbon footprint.

"We are thrilled to introduce our electric rideshare service at The Garden District Condominiums,” said Scott MacWilliam, CEO & Founder of Kite Mobility. “This launch underscores our commitment to offer sustainable urban mobility and enhances the exceptional lifestyle enjoyed by Garden District residents. We believe this service will not only contribute to a greener community but also provide convenient and affordable transportation options for all."

The Garden District Condominium is at the forefront of the ongoing revitalization of Shuter Street, making it an ideal location for Kite’s electric rideshare service. Residents can easily explore nearby attractions, including the iconic Eaton Centre Mall, Massey Hall, and numerous parks, all while utilizing sustainable transportation options.

For more information about Kite Mobility’s electric rideshare service or to download the Kite mobile app, please visit www.kitemobility.io or contact us at support@kitemobility.io.

About Kite Mobility

Kite Mobility provides innovative electric vehicle solutions designed to promote sustainable transportation in urban environments. Our mission is to deliver convenient, eco-friendly mobility options that enhance residents' quality of life while contributing to cleaner, greener communities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea78c8bc-b740-488b-b34e-19bdf5f07af6