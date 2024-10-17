World Network Unveils Major Updates at San Francisco Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Network, formerly known as Worldcoin, today made a series of groundbreaking announcements during its exclusive global event in San Francisco, hosted by co-founders Sam Altman and Alex Blania. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve at a rapid pace, World is introducing new infrastructure to empower individuals and create systems that benefit everyone.

Here are the key updates from the event:

1. Next-Generation Orb: Expanding the Reach of Proof of Human Verifications

World unveiled the latest Orb, a revolutionary new device that enhances the efficiency and scalability of World ID verifications. Powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson chipset, the new Orb offers nearly five times the AI performance compared to its predecessor. Its updated design reduces complexity with 30% fewer parts and includes a removable external SD card for full auditability.

The new Orb enables the creation of more flexible verification models, including flagship locations, on-demand Orbs, and self-serve kiosks—accelerating the deployment of proof of human verifications across the globe.

2. World ID 3.0: Credentials and Enhanced Privacy Features

The launch of World ID 3.0 introduces new features like World ID Credentials, allowing users to store and use information from their NFC-enabled passports on their devices. This enables World ID holders to verify their age, nationality, or passport ownership without revealing their full identity.

Additionally, World ID 3.0 brings stronger privacy protections with AMPC (Advanced Multiparty Computation) and World ID Deep Face, a new tool designed to combat online fraud and enhance security in digital interactions.

3. World App 3.0: The Super App for Humans

World announced the release of World App 3.0, a redesigned platform built to scale with the expanding World Network. It now supports Mini Apps, allowing third-party apps to integrate directly with World ID, Wallet, and Contacts, all while maintaining user anonymity.

The updated World App also includes enhanced wallet features like Vault and World Pay (where available), and it supports World ID Credentials, offering greater utility and security for users.

4. World Chain Mainnet Launch

The highly anticipated World Chain mainnet is officially live. With the migration of over 15 million World ID holders and World App users to the network, World Chain is the first blockchain designed specifically to prioritize human activity and transactions.

World Chain is supported by leading blockchain services, including Optimism, Alchemy, Uniswap, Safe, Dune, and Etherscan, ensuring a robust and scalable infrastructure for users worldwide.

5. Worldcoin Becomes World Network

As the scope and scale of the project continue to expand, Worldcoin has officially rebranded as World Network. The name change reflects the project's broader mission to accelerate progress for all humanity. World Network now stands on three key pillars: World Chain, World ID, and Worldcoin—a network of verified humans designed to ensure an optimistic future where humans remain at the center of AI development.

About World Network

Initially developed by Sam Altman, Alex Blania and Max Novendstern, World Network is intended to be the world’s largest, most inclusive identity and financial public utility accessible by everyone: an open network supported by a global community of developers, individuals, economists, and technologists. Stewarded by the World Foundation, the project aims to expand global economic participation and accessibility.

About Tools For Humanity

Tools for Humanity (TFH) is a global technology company established to accelerate the transition towards a more just economic system. It led the initial development of World Network and operates the World App. It is governed entirely independently of the World Foundation. Over time, TFH will continue to develop important tools supporting World Network and beyond. Tools for Humanity Corporation is a Delaware (U.S.) corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit: https://www.toolsforhumanity.com/

