Sleep experts advocate for permanent standard time ahead of fall time change

DARIEN, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the country prepares to “fall back” to standard time on Sunday, Nov. 3, the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time is advocating for the abolition of daylight saving time in favor of permanent, year-round standard time, which would improve public health, safety, and overall well-being. The founding organizational members of the coalition are the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, National Sleep Foundation, Save Standard Time, Sleep Research Society, and Society for Research on Biological Rhythms.

“We know from decades of research that seasonal time changes are disruptive to our health,” said Dr. Karin Johnson, sleep medicine physician and co-chair of the coalition's steering committee. “The shift to daylight saving time in the spring has been linked to an increase in motor vehicle accidents, cardiovascular events, and medical errors in the days following the change.”

There is widespread support for ending the biannual time changes. In fact, several states have passed legislation to eliminate seasonal time changes, contingent on federal approval. Additionally, a recent survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reveals that 64% of U.S. adults support eliminating seasonal time changes.

“There is tremendous support for eliminating time changes, but it’s important to understand that making daylight saving time permanent would be a big mistake,” added Johnson. “Our internal body clocks are synchronized by the natural timing cues provided by sunlight and darkness, so we never adjust to the artificial clock change caused by daylight saving time. Permanent daylight saving time would cause year-round problems for our sleep, alertness, mood and health.”

Restoring permanent standard time would keep clock time closely aligned with the position of the sun. This alignment would support the human circadian rhythm, the internal body clock that regulates the timing of alertness, sleepiness, and other biological functions.

“Standard time enables us to enjoy more sunlight in the morning when we need to rise and start the day, and it aligns darkness with the evening hours when we need to unwind and prepare to sleep,” said Johnson. “The dark side of permanent daylight saving time is that it would cause us to experience darkness later in the morning, especially during the shorter days of winter. In some parts of the U.S., sunrise wouldn’t occur until after 9 a.m. in the winter, putting children at risk as they wait for the bus or walk to school in the dark.”

Congress enacted permanent daylight saving time in 1974 but repealed it after just one winter due to public backlash. The Coalition for Permanent Standard Time is urging Congress to avoid repeating the same mistake and to make the right choice by restoring permanent standard time.

“Restoring permanent standard time would provide long-term health and safety benefits,” added Johnson. “Observing standard time year-round would help all of us to sleep and feel better during every season.”

While the fall time change is often easier to manage than the spring transition, the Coalition for Permanent Standard Time encourages individuals to take steps to minimize any negative effects, including:

Get at least seven hours of sleep per night before and after the time change. Maintaining a consistent sleep routine is crucial.

per night before and after the time change. Maintaining a consistent sleep routine is crucial. Adjust the timing of daily routines that are “time cues” for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule, by shifting them a little later in the days leading up to the time change.

that are “time cues” for your body, such as your mealtimes or exercise schedule, by shifting them a little later in the days leading up to the time change. Set clocks back one hour in the early evening on Saturday, Nov. 2, and then go to bed when you feel sleepy.

in the early evening on Saturday, Nov. 2, and then go to bed when you feel sleepy. Head outdoors for early morning sunlight during the week after the time change, as the bright light will help set your internal clock to the new time. This alignment helps regulate sleep and alertness.

