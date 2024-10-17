Laguna Treatment Center Sets Standard for Veteran Addiction Care in Southern California with New PsychArmor Certification

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laguna Treatment Center is among an elite group of addiction treatment providers who have earned Veteran Ready status from PsychArmor, a leader in military culture training. Achieving this certification is a critical step in supporting our nation’s heroes whose treatment needs often differ from those of civilians. In California, a state with one of the highest Veteran populations, the need for providers committed to staff training in Veteran care is significant.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse , more than one in ten Veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder. Depression, PTSD and chronic pain are also common among Veterans, issues which may lead to and worsen substance use.

“We are losing far too many Veterans to addiction and suicide,” said Trace Swartzfager, Laguna Treatment Center’s Executive Director. “Providing Veterans with high-quality, accessible care that is culturally competent is crucial to achieving successful outcomes and saving their lives. Laguna is proud to be among the few treatment providers who are offering this standard of care.”

According to the Rand Corporation , a global think tank and research institution, staff training in military cultural competence is crucial because it can help providers understand how a Veteran’s background contributed to his or her current condition and can contribute to the development of a good provider-patient relationship.

The PsychArmor certification, which requires training for at least 85% of a program’s clinicians and healthcare staff, is the latest in a series of steps the center has taken to serve Veterans over the years. Laguna Treatment Center is part of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network and operates a specialized program designed for Veterans. The program is trauma-informed and includes Veteran-specific clinical groups and programming.

“We value our healthcare partners who are actively working to enhance healthcare competence through education and training. Cultural awareness training for providers assists in reducing or eliminating barriers to care,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor.

As the first licensed chemical dependency recovery hospital in Orange County, Laguna has treated more than 12,000 patients and offers medical detox and inpatient rehab services for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.

For more information about Laguna Treatment Center and its specialized programs for Veterans, please visit www.lagunatreatment.com or call the Veteran hotline at 888-902-VETS or 888-902-8387.

About Laguna Treatment Center:

Laguna Treatment Center is a leading provider of addiction treatment services in Aliso Viejo, California. With a specialized focus on addiction treatment, the center offers comprehensive medical detox and inpatient services to support individuals in their recovery journey. Laguna Treatment Center is part of the American Addiction Centers family, a recognized leader in the addiction treatment industry. For more information, visit www.lagunatreatment.com.

About PsychArmor

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all steeped in military culture, create learning journeys, from continuing education to customized training, including online courses, curricula, podcasts, webinars, live speaking engagements, and social media.

Contact:

Amanda Lautieri

Brand & Communications Manager

ALautieri@ContactAAC.com