Berry Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results and Hold Conference Call November 7

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) (“Berry” or the “Company”) today announced it will report third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before the open of U.S. financial markets and will host a conference call and webcast that morning to discuss these results; details and links are provided below.

Earnings Call Information

Call Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Call Time: 11:00 am a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Join the live listen-only audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tysxczje or at https://bry.com/category/events

If you would like to ask a question on the live call, please preregister at any time using the following link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe48b23e273834c71bc53e0d17114932f .

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. You may then dial in or have a call back. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be placed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN or lose your registration confirmation email, you may simply re-register and receive a new PIN.

A web based audio replay will be available shortly after the broadcast and will be archived at https://ir.bry.com/reports-resources or visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tysxczje or https://bry.com/category/events

About Berry Corporation

Berry is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: BRY) Western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on onshore, low geologic risk, long-lived oil and gas reserves. We operate in two business segments: (i) exploration and production (“E&P”) and (ii) well servicing and abandonment. Our E&P assets are located in California and Utah, are characterized by high oil content and are predominantly located in rural areas with low population. Our California assets are in the San Joaquin basin (100% oil), while our Utah assets are in the Uinta basin (60% oil and 40% gas). We operate our well servicing and abandonment segment in California. More information can be found on the Company’s website at bry.com.