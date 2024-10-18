Press Release

Nokia Altiplano accelerates autonomous networks by introducing AI for broadband operations

Nokia enhances Altiplano Access Controller with AIOps to drive better network decisions.

AI-powered applications and smart analytics improve network operations and resource utilization.

18 October 2024 – Nokia today announced the integration of AI-driven operations (AIOps) into its Altiplano Access Controller, an automation platform for broadband networks. The new AIOps uses artificial intelligence (AI) from applications in Nokia’s Altiplano Marketplace to analyze network data and drive automation. By combining AI and smart analytics, AIOps allows operators to detect network anomalies faster, anticipate service-affecting issues before they occur, and improve network utilization.

Through the use of big data analytics, digital twins, and trained AI-agents, Nokia helps operators increase efficiency and drive higher levels of automation in network and service operations. By extending the Altiplano core platform with AI applications available in Nokia’s Altiplano Application Marketplace, operators can:

Detect network anomalies : Identifying anomalies with high accuracy before they impact services is essential to maintaining network reliability and customer satisfaction.

: Identifying anomalies with high accuracy before they impact services is essential to maintaining network reliability and customer satisfaction. Improve network utilization : AI and digital twins help optimize network resources to enhance capacity planning and customer experiences.

: AI and digital twins help optimize network resources to enhance capacity planning and customer experiences. Provide human assistance: AI assists human operators by simplifying incident management, speeding up problem resolution and, improving inventory accuracy.





Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller is the most widely deployed network automation platform on the market, used by over 160 broadband operators globally. Ranked as the #1 network automation platform for fixed network automation by Global Data, Nokia’s Altiplano Access Controller powers the largest and most advanced SDN networks in the world – including those serving over 1 million live subscribers.

Geert Heyninck, Vice President of Broadband Networks for Nokia Fixed Networks, said: “With AI and advanced network analytics, operators can gain deeper insights and make smarter decisions to ensure smooth operations. By detecting issues faster and optimizing resources, we’re moving closer to fully autonomous networks. This shift empowers operators to enhance customer experiences while letting AI handle complex network management.”

