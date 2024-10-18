RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-10-18
Loan1061
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,400 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500 
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.837 %
Lowest yield1.830 %
Highest accepted yield1.843 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

Auction date2024-10-18
Loan1056
Coupon2.25 %
ISIN-codeSE0004517290
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln1200 +/- 1200
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,335
Volume sold, SEK mln1,200 
Number of bids15 
Number of accepted bids11 
Average yield1.934 %
Lowest yield1.918 %
Highest accepted yield1.942 %
% accepted at highest yield       55.00 



 