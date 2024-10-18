RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-10-18
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|1.837 %
|Lowest yield
|1.830 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.843 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2024-10-18
|Loan
|1056
|Coupon
|2.25 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004517290
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1200 +/- 1200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,335
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,200
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|11
|Average yield
|1.934 %
|Lowest yield
|1.918 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.942 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|55.00