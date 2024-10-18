MADD Canada and NLC Team Up to Deliver New School Program to Newfoundland and Labrador Students

BAY ROBERTS, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is proud to launch its 2024-2025 School Program in partnership with Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC), to educate students across the province about the risks and consequences of impaired driving.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in over half of those crashes. Every year, thanks to the support of its sponsors, MADD Canada delivers life-saving and sober messages to students in Grades 7-12. These educational one-hour presentations reach thousands of students across the country and aim to reduce impaired driving among young people by delivering a powerful message about its impact. Additionally, the presentations equip youth with the knowledge and motivation to avoid driving impaired or riding with an impaired driver.

“MADD Canada’s School Program plays a vital role in empowering young Canadians to understand the risks of impaired driving and how they can make safer choices,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “As someone who has experienced the pain of losing a loved one to impaired driving, I know how important it is to reach young people early. The lessons they learn today will help them drive sober and protect others on the roads. We are grateful to our Provincial Sponsor NLC for supporting the delivery of 20 presentations this year.”

This year, the presentations include a fictionalized video narrative entitled One Last Dance which showcases the consequences of getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol, cannabis, and/or other drugs. The presentations also include an interactive quiz, offering a more immersive experience for students. Following this, real-life stories from victims and survivors of impaired driving are shared. The presentations conclude with tools to help keep students safe from impaired driving.

“The NLC is proud to support the delivery of MADD Canada’s 2024-2025 School Program and to encourage everyone to have a responsible relationship with alcohol and cannabis,” said Bruce Keating, President and CEO of NLC. “Youth are the leaders of tomorrow; therefore, educating them on the risks and consequences of impaired driving is critical for shaping our world to be a safer place.”

The School Program’s provincial launch will be held today at Ascension Collegiate in Bay Roberts where students will attend a special screening of One Last Dance.

The School Program will be available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentation, schools receive an Educators’ Guide and a School Kit with additional scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

For a complete list of our School Program sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program, please visit: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/.



About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit www.madd.ca.



About NLC

NLC is a Crown Corporation of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with responsibility through the Liquor Corporation Act and the Liquor Control Act for the importation, sale, distribution and management of beverage alcohol and cannabis, and for the delivery of programs that promote safe, responsible consumption of alcohol and cannabis. NLC is one of the largest retailers in the province, with 28 corporate retail locations. It is responsible for regulating the sale of alcohol through more than 140 Liquor Express stores, over 600 Brewer’s Agent outlets, and more than 1,400 restaurants, lounges and other licensees, as well as regulating and distributing to over 52 Licensed Cannabis Retailers across the province.

