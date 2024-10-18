At the Yacht Club de Monaco first races for the Optimist European Team Racing Championship

MONACO, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong competition and intense teamwork. At 10 am on the 16th of October 2024 the Optimist European Team Racing Championship officially began with the 64 racers, divided in 16 teams, going to the sea. In the Monegasque waters, just outside the Yacht Club de Monaco, the first day lived up to expectations with 65 races completed in a few hours on the water.

With a moderate easterly wind and a slight chop, all the conditions were met to allow the young sailors to reveal their talent. The wet weather conditions did not slow down the pace of the race, that will have to be held to complete the 120 matches scheduled by the second day. At the end of the first day, the trends started to emerge: the Spanish team ended up at the top, dominating all their matches, the Italians also shone by taking provisional second place, ahead of the Turks, who finished the day in 3rd position.

A first ranking will be established in order to define the Gold Round and the Silver Round for the races on Friday and Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, the predictions should be refined with the organization of the semi-finals, which will feature the four best teams before concluding with the highly anticipated final.

Organized by the Yacht Club de Monaco under the aegis of the International Optimist Dinghy Association and World Sailing, in partnership with FxPro, Monaco Marine and Slam, the Optimist Team Racing European Championship is establishing itself as an unmissable event for the young generation of sailors.

For more information:

