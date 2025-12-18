Yacht Club de Monaco closes the 2025 season with the YCM Awards





MONACO, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 season officially came to a close at the Yacht Club de Monaco with the YCM Awards – UBS Trophy, the annual event that brings together the Club’s extended family under the presidency of HSH Prince Albert II. A moment of reflection and vision, where sport, tradition and innovation converge to express the identity of one of the world’s most influential yacht clubs.

In his address, the Sovereign welcomed the new members – today the YCM counts 2,500 members from 82 nationalities – recalling the deeper meaning of belonging to the Club: becoming "guardians of a heritage and builders of a more sustainable maritime future", while promoting the values of "excellence" and ensuring their transmission "to future generations."

These principles find concrete expression in the collective initiative 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting,' which positions the YCM as a key player in ocean protection and the development of maritime innovation. Prince Albert II highlighted the strategic role of the SEA Index®, now adopted in around twenty ports across the Mediterranean, the Seychelles and the Caribbean, which in five years has certified more than one hundred yachts over 24 metres, establishing itself as "a global tool to reduce environmental footprint." Alongside this, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, active since 2014, was described as "a world-leading innovation laboratory," focused on the design of zero-emission boating solutions.

The evening opened with a tribute to memory and continuity: the presentation of diplomas to three members celebrating fifty years of membership, bearing witness to the strong and enduring bonds upon which the YCM has been built over time.

At the heart of the ceremony, the Special YCM Awards – UBS Trophy was presented to Paul Cayard, a YCM member for more than thirty years, together with his sailing partner Frithjof Kleen, for the Star World Championship title won in 2025. Thirty-seven years after his first world title, the legendary American sailor continues to write an extraordinary career. "Being honoured here at the Yacht Club de Monaco makes me incredibly proud," said Cayard, recalling a journey that has taken him from the Louis Vuitton Cup to the Whitbread Round the World Race.

A title built on hard work and determination: "Frithjof and I started sailing together three years ago and set ourselves the goal of winning the Star World Championship again. This year we put in an enormous amount of effort and trained hard. We experienced an exceptional week that I will never forget."

The YCM Awards – UBS Trophy also celebrated an outstanding 2025 sporting season, marked by Kostia Belkin’s performances on the classic circuit, Oren Nataf’s victory in the RORC, Vladimir Prosikhin’s fifth RC44 World Championship title, and the results achieved by Joost Schuijff and Remon Vos in iconic races such as the Rolex Fastnet Race and the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

A particularly significant moment was the recognition of Pierre Casiraghi, Vice-President of the Yacht Club de Monaco, and Peter Harrison, protagonists of the overall victory in the 2025 Admiral’s Cup, honoured during the evening with a YCM Awards – UBS Trophy 'Sailor of the Year.' "This is a truly special moment. This Cup is unique because of the calibre of the people, crews and boats we had to compete against," Casiraghi stated, underlining the importance of the achievement for the Club and the pride in its members competing at the highest level.

Attention was also given to one-design classes, recognising consistency and technical mastery: in Smeralda 888, HRH Prince Charles de Bourbon-Sicile was awarded for his second place at the 2025 International Championship, while in the J/70 class Stefano Roberti was celebrated as Monaco Champion. Both fleets will reconvene from 5 to 8 March for the 42nd Primo Cup – UBS Trophy.

A look to the future came with the YCM Youth Awards – UBS Trophy, presented to Louise Debeaumont, currently competing at the Youth World Championship in Vilamoura, along with the announcement of the participation of 'Tuiga' and 'Viola' in the celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence.

Drawing the evening to a close, Bernard d’Alessandri, General Secretary of the Yacht Club de Monaco, highlighted the exceptional nature of the season just concluded: "It is remarkable to be able to maintain, year after year, the same level in the same sport and with the same results. Very few yacht clubs can rely on members capable of achieving this standard."

