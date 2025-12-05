Yachting: Monaco, 7th 'Superyacht Chef Competition' opens for entries

MONACO, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preparations are underway at the Yacht Club de Monaco, which has opened applications for the 7th 'Superyacht Chef Competition', organised with Bluewater and scheduled for 2 April 2026. The initiative, led by La Belle Classe Academy, places the spotlight on chefs who shape the onboard experience on superyachts, where gastronomy is a defining element of life at sea.

Next year’s edition will be guided by an exceptional figure: Philippe Etchebest, two-Michelin-starred chef and Meilleur Ouvrier de France, who will preside over the jury. He will work alongside Chef Philippe Joannès, also a Meilleur Ouvrier de France and culinary consultant for YCM and YCM's head of events, with the coordination of Simon Ganache and support from Frédéric Ramos, President of Monaco Goût et Saveurs.

Cooking aboard a yacht involves far more than technical ability. Tight spaces, storage limits and constantly changing supplies require a level of adaptability not often seen on land, especially when catering to a diverse international clientele. With nearly 11,000 yachts over 24 metres currently in circulation, the profession now counts several thousand chefs, many trained in haute cuisine.

The competition also carries a broader message aligned with YCM’s Art de Vivre la Mer philosophy and the 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' vision. It seeks both to recognise chefs as key representatives of high-end yachting and to stimulate interest in maritime careers ranging from service and sommelier roles to bartending, stewarding and hotel management.

To reflect the rhythm and constraints of life at sea, the challenge unfolds through a fast-paced format. Participants face a mystery basket revealed only moments before the start, devise their dish in five minutes, use every ingredient under penalty of waste and respond to a surprise component chosen by the audience. A prize also rewards the most accomplished presentation. This condensed structure underscores the qualities expected on board: ingenuity, calm decision-making, precision and sensitivity to the ingredients at hand.

La Belle Classe Academy, which since 2015 has offered advanced training programmes including the internationally recognised IAMI Guest certification, continues to support excellence in onboard service. By doing so, it promotes gastronomy as an essential part of the yachting experience. Chefs wishing to take part in the 2026 competition can now submit their applications.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4fe5dce-54d8-443a-8c3e-19659920091e