Elanders AB: Quarterly Report January – September 2024

January – September 2024

Net sales increased to MSEK 10,369 (10,292), which corresponded to an organic net sales reduction of 1.9 percent, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to MSEK 632 (638), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.1 (6.2) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by positive one-off items of MSEK 66 (-81), which mainly referred to a revaluation of an additional consideration for an acquisition, structural measures in the USA, China and the United Kingdom, and acquisition costs.

Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 117 (223), corresponding to SEK 3.20 (6.19) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 1,436 (1,577). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 359 (1,558).

Cash conversion was 86 (113) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

In February 2024, Elanders acquired almost 90 percent of the shares in the English company Bishopsgate Newco Ltd. During 2023, the company had net sales of MGBP 27 with good profitability.

In April 2024, Elanders acquired the remaining 20 percent of the shares in the American company Bergen Logistics for a purchase price of MUSD 47.

Third quarter 2024

Net sales increased to MSEK 3,598 (3,253), which corresponded to an organic net sales growth of 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year, excluding acquisitions and discontinued operations, and using unchanged exchange rates.

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 237 (211), which equaled an adjusted EBITA margin of 6.6 (6.5) percent.

Operating profit was impacted by positive one-off items of MSEK 139 (0), which mainly referred to a revaluation of an additional consideration for an acquisition that has not developed as expected.

Adjusted net result amounted to MSEK 48 (66), corresponding to SEK 1.31 (1.83) per share.

Operating cash flow adjusted for purchase prices for acquisitions amounted to MSEK 279 (528). Operating cash flow including acquisitions amounted to MSEK 218 (510).

Cash conversion was 40 (106) percent, excluding purchase prices for acquisitions.

During the third quarter, Elanders has started the establishment of its first contract logistics unit in Thailand for one of the Group’s larger Electronics customers.

Further information can be found on Elanders’ website www.elanders.com or requested via e-mail info@elanders.com.

Questions concerning this report can be addressed to:

Magnus Nilsson

President and CEO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Åsa Vilsson

CFO

Phone: +46 31 750 07 50

Elanders AB (publ)

(Company ID 556008-1621)

Flöjelbergsgatan 1 C

431 37 Mölndal, Sweden

Phone: +46 31 750 00 00

This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on 18 October 2024.

Attachment