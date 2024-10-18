Carahsoft and Partners Demo OSINT Solutions at OSMOSISCon 2024, Oct. 20-22nd in Las Vegas

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 10 of its technology providers, resellers and integrators at OSMOSISCon 2024, the annual open source skill building conference. The event will take place on October 20-22, 2024, at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and will offer training for cyber intelligence investigators, researchers, reporters and analysts.

LEARN:

This year is OSMOSISCon’s 10th consecutive year bringing professionals together to learn, network and share on topics related to fraud, utilizing artificial intelligence, current and future threats, identifying unknown users and more.

The event will feature industry professionals sharing valuable insights into OSINT (Open Source Intelligence):

Dennis Eger, Keynote Speaker : Senior Executive at Department of Defense, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command

: Senior Executive at Department of Defense, U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Margarita Giron: OSINT Analyst, Skull Games

OSINT Analyst, Skull Games Jessica Smith: President & Founder, ClickSafe Intelligence

President & Founder, ClickSafe Intelligence Craig Silverman: Investigative Reporter, ProPublica

Investigative Reporter, ProPublica Emalee Jensen: Senior Account Executive, Anomaly Six

Senior Account Executive, Anomaly Six Steve Adams: Product Marketing Lead, Skopenow

Product Marketing Lead, Skopenow Chris Poulter: CEO, OSINT Combine

CEO, OSINT Combine David Wells: OSINT Subject Matter Expert, ShadowDragon

OSINT Subject Matter Expert, ShadowDragon Chris Brenner: Associate Managing Director + Director of Technology, 221B Partners

Associate Managing Director + Director of Technology, 221B Partners Amber Shroader: CEO, Paraben Corporation

CEO, Paraben Corporation Kirby Plessas: CEO, Plessas Experts Network, Inc.



ATTEND:

Sunday-Tuesday, October 20-22, 2024

Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

3667 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89109

ENGAGE:

Carahsoft and more than 10 of its technology partners will be showcasing a full range of OSINT solutions. Visit the Carahsoft Team in booths #9 and #10 to connect with and learn more about Carahsoft’s vendor partners services and products.

Partners Demoing in the Carahsoft Booth:

Monday, October 21st 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 22nd, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. • Wirescreen



• Recorded Future



• Voyager Labs • OverWatch Data



• System High



• SocialGIST Partners Demoing Outside of the Carahsoft Booth:

• Anomaly Six (#02)



• Authentic8 (#03)



• DarkOwl (#17)



• District 4 Labs (#12)



• Fivecast (#05) • Ntrepid (#21)



• Penlink (#04)



• Quantifind (#25)



• Seerist (#19)



• ShadowDragon (#01)

JOIN TODAY!

For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s presence at the event, and for the chance to participate in valuable skill building and networking opportunities, visit Carahsoft’s OSMOSISCon information page, or contact Erin Richards at 571-662-4879, or Erin.richards@carahsoft.com; or OSMOSISCon@carahsoft.com.

