Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 0.90% or by $33.2 thousand, to $3.74 million, as compared to $3.71 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date net earnings per share was $1.17 for the period ending September 30, 2024 and $1.16 for the same period last year. Net earnings for the third quarter of 2024, were $1.27 million, which represents a decrease of $7.6 thousand or 0.60% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.39 for the third quarter of 2024 and $0.40 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s operating performance for the third quarter, and year-to-date continue to be strong. Total deposits reached an all time record at quarter-end, and we are optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion. Loan quality also remains stable, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at quarter-end, and year-to-date credit losses were a net recovery of $10,241, meaning that the Bank collected more bad debt than was charged-off.

“In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to offer Credit Card processing for its customers. Not only does this service provide an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to its customers. For every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.”

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2024, total assets were $464.4 million, an increase of $19.5 million or 11.68% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $46.4 million or 14.52% to $366.2 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.65% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $15.1 million or 8.4% to $194.4 million as of September 30, 2024, compared to $179.0 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and as of December 31, 2023. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $442.1 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $248.4 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.08% for the third quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $442.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $235.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $793.1 thousand for the third quarter of 2024, or an increase of 17.84% as compared with $673.1 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $129.2 thousand, representing an increase of $75.7 thousand during the third quarter as compared to $53.5 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $500 thousand, which represents a decrease of $4 thousand or 0.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to $503 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 was approximately 28.3%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of 9/30/2024 Sep-2024

Ending Balance Dec-2023

Ending Balance Assets Cash and due from banks $56,235,795 $35,503,719 Cash and cash equivalents $56,235,795 $35,503,719 Fed Funds Sold $34,246 $25,218 Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses $6,735,550 $6,736,976 Investment securities held to maturity, net of zero allowance for credit losses $187,751,860 $208,506,305 Total Investments $194,487,410 $215,243,281 Gross loans held for investments $194,405,145 $179,316,494 Allowance for Loan Losses ($4,460,580 ) ($4,465,622 ) Net Loans $189,944,565 $174,850,872 Stock investments, restricted, at cost $3,576,000 $3,126,100 Fixed assets, net $7,204,530 $5,466,358 Accrued Interest Receivable $1,466,479 $1,439,178 Bank Owned Life Insurance $8,421,648 $8,247,174 Other Assets $3,583,393 $3,010,916 Total Assets $464,413,004 $446,414,238 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $186,644,255 $167,131,411 Interest-bearing $179,588,806 $152,669,374 Total Deposits $366,233,061 $319,800,785 Federal Home Loan Bank advances $0 $15,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings $40,000,000 $57,000,000 Subordinated debt $10,000,000 $10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust $3,093,000 $3,093,000 Accrued interest payable $1,556,057 $2,156,153 Other Liabilities $2,145,941 $1,876,475 Total Liabilities $423,028,059 $408,926,413 Shareholder Equity Common Stock ** $10,502,558 $10,502,558 Retained Earnings $32,664,661 $28,920,732 Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities ($1,782,273 ) ($1,935,465 ) Total Shareholders' Equity $41,384,946 $37,487,825 Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity $464,413,004 $446,414,238 ** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 9/30/2024 and 12/31/2023





Consolidated Statements of Net Income As of 9/30/2024 Sep-2024

QTD Balance Sep-2023

QTD Balance Sep-2024

YTD Balance Sep-2023

YTD Balance Interest Income Interest & Fees On Loans $3,035,928 $2,467,400 $8,564,927 $7,245,563 Interest on Investment Securities $1,843,696 $1,166,387 $5,725,365 $3,444,135 Other Interest Income $661,305 $1,410,450 $2,181,584 $2,990,487 Total Interest Income $5,540,929 $5,044,237 $16,471,876 $13,680,185 Interest Expense Interest on Deposits $1,168,014 $841,282 $3,255,683 $1,835,134 Interest on Borrowings $945,921 $877,179 $3,256,138 $2,112,955 Total Interest Expense $2,113,935 $1,718,461 $6,511,821 $3,948,089 Net Interest Income $3,426,994 $3,325,776 $9,960,055 $9,732,096 Provision For Loan Losses ($14,173 ) $6,578 ($15,312 ) ($81,806 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses $3,441,167 $3,319,198 $9,975,367 $9,813,902 Noninterest Income Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts $445,176 $424,453 $1,345,691 $1,184,329 Interchange Fees $113,647 $106,418 $308,680 $314,803 Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance $59,599 $48,677 $174,474 $142,799 Merchant Services Processing $129,184 $53,513 $410,722 $140,904 Other Miscellaneous Income $45,488 $39,989 $149,010 $130,747 Total Noninterest Income $793,094 $673,050 $2,388,577 $1,913,582 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Employee Benefits $1,521,825 $1,381,721 $4,444,120 $4,101,388 Occupancy and Equipment $182,813 $164,092 $515,286 $485,502 Merchant Services Processing $77,452 $47,345 $222,055 $82,807 Other Expenses $684,102 $619,533 $1,964,230 $1,876,220 Total Noninterest Expense $2,466,192 $2,212,691 $7,145,691 $6,545,917 Income Before Income Tax Expense $1,768,070 $1,779,556 $5,218,253 $5,181,566 Provision For Income Tax $499,565 $503,424 $1,474,323 $1,470,859 Net Income $1,268,505 $1,276,132 $3,743,930 $3,710,707 Basic earnings per share $0.39 $0.40 $1.17 $1.16 Diluted earnings per share $0.39 $0.40 $1.17 $1.16 Effective Income Tax Rate 28.25 % 28.29 % 28.25 % 28.39 %







Financial Highlights As of 9/30/2024 Sep-2024

QTD Sep-2023

QTD Sep-2024

YTD Sep-2023

YTD Key Financial Ratios Annualized Return on Average Equity 12.42 % 14.34 % 12.73 % 14.57 % Annualized Return on Average Assets 1.08 % 1.09 % 1.06 % 1.13 % Net Interest Margin 3.08 % 2.98 % 2.97 % 3.11 % Core Efficiency Ratio 58.44 % 55.33 % 57.87 % 56.21 % Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans -0.01 % 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.02 % Average Balances (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 466,891 $ 463,977 $ 472,470 $ 439,669 Average interest-earning assets $ 442,078 $ 442,870 $ 447,855 $ 418,593 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 248,448 $ 235,812 $ 255,169 $ 209,835 Average gross loans $ 192,243 $ 178,251 $ 187,406 $ 179,089 Average deposits $ 344,372 $ 340,261 $ 335,140 $ 333,225 Average equity $ 40,630 $ 35,312 $ 39,297 $ 34,046 Credit Quality Non-performing loans $ 448,233 $ 492,242 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.27 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.10 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.29 % 2.49 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.23 % 0.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 995.15 % 907.20 % Other Period-end Statistics Shareholders equity to total assets 8.91 % 8.40 % Net Loans to Deposits 51.72 % 54.52 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 50.96 % 52.26 % Company Leverage Ratio 9.91 % 9.26 %



