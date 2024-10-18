Editas Medicine to Host Strategic Update Webinar to Detail Progress Towards 2024 Goals, Including Achievement of Establishing In Vivo Preclinical Proof of Concept

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company, today announced that it will host a Company-sponsored webinar on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to share achievement of in vivo preclinical proof of concept data and business development and financial updates.

Webinar Presentation Details:

The live and archived webcast of the Company’s webinar presentation will be accessible through this webcast link, or through the Events & Presentations page of the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

A replay of the webinar will be available upon conclusion of the webinar in the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

